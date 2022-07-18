Corrie star Alex Bain shares VERY sexy holiday pics with rarely seen girlfriend

Coronation Street star Alex Bain has shared some saucy holiday snaps with his girlfriend.

The Corrie actor, who plays Simon Barlow on the ITV soap, is currently in Spain with his other half, Mollie Lockwood.

They met through his second job as a choreographer.

The loved-up couple took to Instagram to share some romantic pictures of themselves on the beach.

In one of the snaps, the pair can be seen sharing an embrace in the moonlight while smiling.

Simon Barlow actor Alex Bain has a baby (Credit: Splashnews)

Corrie’s Alex Bain shares loved-up snaps on Instagram

“Our first night in Spain. Someone told us beach pictures look cool,” wrote Mollie. “I just wanted to post some cute photos because I love him so much.”

The happy couple has been together since 2019.

Simon’s personal life is much happier than his character’s, who has been going through the wringer lately on the cobbles.

Simon’s father Peter (Chris Gascoyne) recently found out that his surgeon had mocked him over the operating table.

As a result, Peter gathered the evidence he needed to make sure the doctor faced justice.

However, Simon ended up getting himself involved, only to be tricked by the doctor into erasing the evidence.

Alex Bain split from the mother of his baby and has since found love with his girlfriend Mollie (Credit: Splashnews)

Alex Bain opens up about being a daddy

Meanwhile, in December 2018, Alex became a dad at 17 when his then-girlfriend Levi Selby gave birth to a daughter.

They named their little girl Lydia-Rose. She is now three years old.

In an interview with Inside Soap last year, he said: “I adore having a child, I really do, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. But don’t get me wrong, she runs me ragged!

“It was quite nice to take a breather in lockdown, and have time to slow down and watch my daughter grow. She actually just started nursery which is pretty scary.”

Alex has been open about his love for Mollie too in the past. He’s credited her as one of the people who’s helped him stay positive.

“My family has kept me going and having a daughter as well, that keeps me going, gives me something to do,” he said.

“I’ve got a wonderful girlfriend, her name’s Mollie and she’s always been there for me, because she’s struggled as well, she’s a performer too.”

