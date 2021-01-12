Coronation Street spoilers reveal Faye Windass goes to the police about her part in Adam’s attack and Ray after coming clean to Craig.

Next week, as Sally and Tim bicker over the idea of moving to Spain, Faye hurries, the weight of the world on her shoulders.

Desperate to unburden herself, Faye goes to Victoria Garden. She meets Craig and confesses how Ray tried to rape her.

Faye tells Craig the truth (Credit: ITV)

As Craig reels, Faye admits how she cheated on him, slept with Ray and ended up attacking Adam by mistake.

With Craig’s support, Faye hands herself in at the police station.

Coronation Street spoilers: Faye hands herself into the police

In the interview room, a terrified Faye explains how she attacked Adam Barlow, thinking he was Ray Crosby.

Faye goes to the police (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Tim rails at Craig, accusing him of forcing Faye to hand himself in, in the hope he’ll be promoted.

Faye steels herself and describes how Ray tried to rape her and the attack was a bid for revenge. At the Bistro, Debbie is stunned when the police come in and arrest Ray on suspicion of attempted rape.

Later, Abi, Alya and Faye clock Ray leaving the Bistro. They’re gutted to realise that he’s been released.

Abi, Alya and Faye gutted to realise that Ray’s been released (Credit: ITV)

In the hope of lending some weight to Faye’s case, Alya reports Ray for luring her to a hotel room with the intention of having sex.

Abi gets evidence proving Ray’s crimes

Abi hopes to dig up some dirt and calls at Ray’s hotel. But when Ray arrives with Susan, the chairperson in tow, Abi dives behind the bar, hoping to not be seen.

As Ray and Susan discuss their crimes, Abi records the conversation on her phone.

Meanwhile DS Willets calls at Adam’s office and questions him again about the attack, revealing new information has come to light.

Faye tells Adam the truth

But Adam and Sarah are stunned when a tearful Faye shows up and tells Adam the whole story. She reveals she attacked him and wishes she reported Ray to the police in the first place as Gary was just trying to protect her.

Later, an excited Abi confides in Faye that she’s got evidence that Ray bribed the planning committee.

Faye tells Adam the truth (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Debbie is panicking and suggests Ray sign over Hexappoint to her as he’s nothing but a liability. But Ray refuses, assuring her everything is in hand.

Soon Abi shows Ray the footage on her phone and offers to bury it if in return he admits to attempting to rape Faye. She gives him an hour to make the decision before she goes public.

Meanwhile, Craig assures Faye that she’s done the right thing by confessing to the police and that he’ll stand by her no matter what. But when Faye reveals Ray has been released, Tim’s anger reaches boiling point.

A fired up Tim calls Adam’s office. Adam assures him he has no wish to see Faye punished and he’s told the police that.

Abi in danger as she collapses?

Later Ray meets up with Abi in the Rovers’ back yard and tells her he’s willing to confess to the assault on Faye, so long as she deletes the video.

Abi gives Ray an ultimatum (Credit: ITV)

But suddenly Abi feels dizzy and collapses as Ray grabs her phone. A furious Debbie barges into the Bistro to confront Ray about the incriminating video Abi sent her, but is horrified to see Abi sprawled out on the floor.

As Debbie goes to call an ambulance, ray menacingly takes her phone from her hand and tells her she’s going to help him get out of this mess. Will Ray let Abi die?

