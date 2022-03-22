Coronation Street and Shameless star Maggie Fox dies in ‘sudden accident’

Coronation Street and Shameless star Maggie Fox has died following an ‘accident’.

The actress played a few roles in the ITV soap, most notably as Ruth Audsley in 2001 and Judge Travers in 2010.

Maggie was also known for her role as Bilson on ITV period drama The Forsyte Saga.

Maggie has sadly died following an accident (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Maggie Fox dies in ‘accident’

Maggie also appeared in the series Shameless.

Following the news of her death, Maggie’s comedy partner and close friend Sue Ryding paid a devastating tribute.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Will Adam survive after horror fall?

She said in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of Maggie Fox, my comedy partner of 40 years and co-Artistic Director of LipService.

“Maggie passed away yesterday with her family around her. Consequently the Spring Tour of Chateau Ghoul has been cancelled. As you can imagine I am completely heartbroken.”

Tributes poured in for Maggie (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

She continued: “We are still all in a state of shock as this was very sudden following an accident.

“We had planned a new digital version of Chateau Ghoul which we had already filmed which will be shared with you later in the year in memory of Maggie, plus some live events using the huge amount of digital footage we thankfully have archived.

“Details to be published when have a plan.

“Thank you for supporting us over all these years, we are so lucky to have such a loyal audience. We do hope you will join us to celebrate her comedy genius later in the year.”

It is with huge sadness that I announce the death of my comedy partner of 40 years Maggie Fox yesterday. I sat down and remembered certain moments in shows where the audience laughed so much we had to pause. Sometimes we laughed too! Full statement https://t.co/CzEA0QcTzZ pic.twitter.com/4wPvXMvZCd — LipService Theatre (@LipServicetour) March 22, 2022

Tributes pour in

Tributes also poured in on social media.

One person said on Twitter: “So sad to hear the news about Maggie Fox from @LipServicetour.

“I had the pleasure of working with her & she was such a wonderful lady.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 28-April 1

“Even had the honour of sharing the stage with her once in a cameo as a Ninja in the fab Jane Bond. My thoughts are with Sue & Maggie’s family.”

Another tweeted: “Really sorry to hear about the death of Lipservice’s Maggie Fox. I know how well loved she is in Manchester in particular. She will be sorely missed.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.