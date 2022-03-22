Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 28-April 1

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Gary is in turmoil when Rick‘s body is found.

Meanwhile, Kevin learns the truth, but will he tell Toyah everything?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Rick’s body discovered

Kelly is devastated to see on the news that the police are searching for a body.

She clings to the hope Rick is still alive as Maria and Gary try to hide their panic.

The police arrive and Kelly is crushed hear Rick’s body has been found.

What will Gary do next?

2. Gary confesses?

Gary reaches a big decision, knowing it’s only a matter of time.

He tells Maria he’s going to confess to the police about Rick’s murder.

Horrified Maria begs her husband to reconsider, insisting he’ll destroy their family and Kelly’s life.

What will Gary do?

3. Imran wants his baby

Imran and Toyah help Abi fight for custody of baby Alfie in court.

But Abi and Imran are awash with guilt over their deceit of Toyah.

Abi later bans Imran from seeing Alfie after Toyah suggests he’s done all he can for Abi and should step back.

Imran begs Abi to change her mind and let him be a part of his son’s life.

He says he’ll put his name on the birth certificate if that’s what it takes.

Will Abi let him see his son?

4. Kevin finds out the truth

Toyah sees Abi with a package and warns Kevin she could be back on drugs.

Kevin hunts for the package and is stunned to discover Alfie’s birth certificate with Imran listed as the father.

As he confronts Abi with the truth, will she confess everything?

And how will Kevin react?

Meanwhile, Toyah and Imran are with the social worker to discuss Elsie’s adoption.

However, with Kevin in the know, is Imran’s world about to come crashing down?

6. Craig confronts Emma

Craig is suspicious after Beth tells him she saw Emma out with an ‘old school friend’.

He is sure she must be still seeing Jon.

Craig confronts Emma, but she denies it.

Craig hopes she’s telling the truth as he’s planning a return to the police.

7. Jon drops a bombshell

Jon tells Emma that Ted left him £25k in his will and he’s using it to start a new life in Australia.

The couple agree to make the most of the time they have left and book into a hotel.

8. Summer on a downward spiral

Todd and Billy are worried about Summer and try to make her have a break.

However, desperate to avoid eating, she fobs them off and returns to her room.

Summer finally agrees to a night off with her friends, but they worry about her as she knocks back the booze.

She insists she’s fed up of being the boring one and snaps at them, determined to have a good time.

9. Sam owns up

Nick books Sam a trip to the Space Centre, but is baffled by his lack of interest.

Nick is left furious when Sam confesses he’s been playing chess with Roy.

10. Tyrone’s gesture backfires

Fiz is touched when Tyrone drops the price of No.9 to get a quicker sale for her after Phill loses his job.

But Ty’s left gutted when he realises it means she will be moving to her new house sooner rather than later.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

