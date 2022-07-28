Coronation Street fans have a heartbreaking theory about Aaron Sandford after he was beat up in last night’s episode (Wednesday, July 28).

Aaron is currently dating Summer Spellman and working at Tyrone and Kevin‘s garage.

However in last night’s episode of the soap he was beat up and later took an odd phone call.

Aaron is working with Tyrone and Kevin (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: What is Aaron’s secret? Is he hiding something?

Coronation Street: Aaron tells Summer he’s been jumped

Aaron first appeared in Corrie earlier this year when Summer met him at a diabetes support group.

The two have been dating and recently Aaron got a job at Websters’ Auto Centre.

In last night’s scenes Summer started her new job at the factory and planned to meet Aaron on their lunch break.

At work, Aaron thought he had fixed Stephen’s car, however he soon returned, angry that it had broke down again.

Kevin was already stressed with everything he had going on.

Aaron was clearly in pain (Credit: ITV)

He told Aaron he needed to stay and help fix it, but Aaron made it clear he had to be somewhere.

Kevin asked if it was Summer and that he could see her later, but Aaron said it wasn’t Summer and something else had come up.

He then rushed off. But later when Aaron met Summer in the Rovers he turned up late.

She soon realised he was in pain and Aaron explained he went home to get changed and was jumped on the way. He showed her a massive bruise on his ribs.

Summer suggested they go to the police and to the walk in centre, but Aaron got angry and went back to work.

Who was Aaron talking to? (Credit: ITV)

Fans have heartbreaking theory about Aaron after cryptic phone call

Later at Summer’s Aaron was on the phone while Summer was out of the room.

He appeared to be worried as he spoke to the person on the over end.

He said: “Five o’clock, I thought you said it was… No I’m sorry okay I’ll come now. No, please don’t I’ll leave now. Yeah right now. No I’m sorry it’s my mistake I got mixed up.”

It was obvious the other person had hung up and when Summer came back in the room, Aaron told her he had reported the attack to the police.

Now fans are fearing that Aaron is being abused at home.

Aaron is definitely being abused by his mother or father. Not only the bruises and phone call but when he told Summer he's not used to someone looking out for him #Corrie #Coronationstreet — Naseem (@naseem028) July 27, 2022

Sounds like Aaron is being abused at home #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) July 27, 2022

#Corrie I suspect Aaron is being beaten up by his father. — Sparkysue (@sparkysue) July 27, 2022

Is aaron being abused at home? #corrie — Emma Dale 🎩👒 (@EmmaDale022) July 27, 2022

OMG is Aaron's father abusing him? 👀👀😬😬😯😯 #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) July 27, 2022

Guessing a family abuse storyline is coming up with Aaron #Corrie — rAcH 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@010101ray) July 27, 2022

Aaron is definitely being abused 🙁 #Corrie — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) July 27, 2022

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.