Concerns mount for beleaguered BBC star: ‘The longer he leaves it, the worse it will be for him’

Concerns are mounting for the beleaguered BBC presenter at the centre of the sex pictures scandal.

Now, high-profile stars are urging the presenter to come forward, insisting that the longer he leaves it, “the worse it will be for him”.

Jeremy Vine urges BBC presenter to come forward

Earlier today, Jeremy Vine urged the BBC presenter to come forward now. He also insisted that he is concerned for the presenter’s state of mind. Jeremy made the claims during today’s edition of The Jeremy Vine Show.

“It’s his decision but he needs to come forward now, I think,” he said.

“I know his survival instinct has kicked in and I know he saw what happened to Phillip Schofield, but my God look at the damage to the BBC, look at the damage to his friends, to those falsely accused – and the longer he leaves it the worse it will be for him,” he then continued.

He then added: “I know the individual concerned. I am very worried about his state of mind and what this is doing to him.”

Richard Bacon shows concern for BBC presenter

Last night (Tuesday, July 11), Jeremy tweeted, insisting the presenter come forward. “I’m starting to think the BBC Presenter involved in the scandal should now come forward publicly. These new allegations will result in yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues of his,” he wrote.

“And the BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this. But it is his decision and his alone,” he then added.

Richard Bacon saw the tweet and hit back. “Stop it. You’re more emotionally intelligent than this. We don’t know the complexities of what his family are going through. Or what dark thoughts are running through his head,” he tweeted.

“Irrespective of what he’s done wrong. You can walk off people wrongly guessing it’s you for 5 minutes.”

Star ‘extremely angry’ over allegations

Meanwhile, it has been reported today that the star allegedly involved in the scandal is “extremely angry” over the allegations. This is according to former BBC star Jon Sopel.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, Jon said: “A number of people have been in touch with the presenter to say they feel righteous fury over the way The Sun has covered this and it is fair to say that the presenter at the heart of this is also extremely angry over a lot of The Sun coverage and is convinced they’re trying to dig and find new dirt to harm this particular person’s reputation.”

It comes after a fourth person came forward, accusing the unnamed BBC star of sending them “creepy” messages on Instagram when they were 17.

