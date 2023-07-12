BBC presenter ‘extremely angry’ over allegations as ex-colleague declares he feels ‘they’re trying to harm his reputation’

The scandal-hit BBC presenter is reportedly “extremely angry” amid the allegations, an ex-colleague has claimed.

The TV star – who hasn’t been named – was suspended at the weekend following allegations he paid a teenager for explicit images. However, the young person in question reportedly called the claims “rubbish” via their lawyer this week.

This week, three more people have spoken out with allegations against the presenter. One young person accused the star of threatening behaviour. Another claimed he broke Covid lockdown laws to visit them in 2021.

Meanwhile, a fourth person alleged that he sent them “creepy” messages on Instagram when they were 17.

BBC presenter scandal

Now, according to former BBC star Jon Sopel, the unnamed presenter is “angry” amid the allegations.

Speaking on The News Agents podcast, Sopel said: “A number of people have been in touch with the presenter to say they feel righteous fury over the way The Sun has covered this and it is fair to say that the presenter at the heart of this is also extremely angry over a lot of The Sun coverage and is convinced they’re trying to dig and find new dirt to harm this particular person’s reputation.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy Vine also said the presenter is “angry” and wants to remain anonymous. On his Channel 5 show, Jeremy said: “I know the individual concerned. I’m very worried about his state of mind and what this is doing to him. But I have spoke with someone who has spoken with him. He [the BBC presenter] is angry and keen to play it long. It seems he wants to remain anonymous for as long as possible.”

BBC latest

On Tuesday (July 11), a second person came forward with accusations against the presenter. BBC News shared details on the accusations. The person claimed to have been first contacted anonymously by the male presenter on a dating app. They alleged that they faced pressure to meet up but never did.

A third person then spoke out later on Tuesday in an interview with The Sun. The person said the TV star allegedly sent them cash and asked for a picture, as well as visited the 23-year-old’s home in 2021 – during a time when lockdown rules were in place.

The person, who the presenter allegedly met, told the publication: “The BBC were briefing the nation on the rules — when their star who was part of the institution was quite happy to break them.”

A fourth person has also came forward with allegations. The person claimed they were contacted by the presenter when they were 17. Speaking to the publication, they alleged: “Looking back now it does seem creepy because he was messaging me when I was still at school. In light of everything now, I feel shocked because as a broadcaster it is a name everyone would trust.”

The BBC recently confirmed it had “paused” investigations into the allegations after conversations with the Met Police.

