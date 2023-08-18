Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s row reignited over brutal ‘hookers’ dig

Coleen Rooney’s Wagatha Christie” row with Rebekah Vardy has been brutally reignited almost four years after it began.

In an interview with British Vogue, Coleen admitted she won’t be forgiving Becky just yet. The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney also said that she was never friends with her, despite giving her access to her private Instagram account.

After Coleen’s interview was published, Becky took to Instagram herself to share a photo from her holiday in Portugal. She added the caption: “Take a chill.”

Many of her followers commented on Coleen‘s interview defending Becky, but one said that she seemed to come across as “angry and jealous”.

Becky replied: “Jealous of what exactly! Spare me the pain seriously … I wouldn’t put up with my husband sleeping with hookers end of! No excuses.”

In 2004, Wayne admitted to sleeping with prostitutes in Liverpool, at the same time as he was dating Coleen. He said at the time: “I was young and stupid. It was at a time when I was very young and immature and before I had settled down with Coleen.”

The Wagatha Christie timeline

Coleen and Becky’s feud began in October 2019 when Coleen accused Becky of “leaking” stories from her private Instagram account to the media. She took to Twitter explaining that she had suspicions of an Instagram follower sharing stories with the press, and restricted access to certain stories to help her find out who might have been the culprit.

Coleen has been married to husband Wayne since 2008 and they have four sons together (Credit: Cover Images)

Coleen claimed that the only viewer of Stories which made it to the media was Becky. She then demanded proof that she was the only one to view the stories. In May 2020, it was reported that Coleen and Becky took part in an arbitration hearing over Zoom, including lawyers.

But then, the following month, Becky launched a lawsuit in a bid to clear her name. In November 2020, Mr Justice Warby ruled that Coleen had used defamatory words about Becky in a preliminary High Court hearing. However, in July 2022, Mrs Justice Steyn ruled in favour of Coleen. Becky was ordered to pay 90% of Coleen’s legal costs. Ultimately, the trial may have cost her around £3 million altogether.

