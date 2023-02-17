Coleen Rooney under fire for birthday photo of son Cass amid cost of living crisis

Coleen Rooney has come under fire for her lavish lifestyle after she celebrated her son Cass’s fifth birthday.

The footballer’s wife shared a picture of her five-year-old celebrating his special day on Instagram.

Cass is surrounded by a mountain of balloons and gifts wrapped in personalised paper in the photos, as well as a Loud House themed cake.

Coleen, 36, captioned the shot: “He had the best time with his brothers and friends for his birthday. We love you Cass.”

Some fans pointed out that Coleen’s post might be a bit tone-deaf given the current cost of living crisis.

One follower asked: “How many presents?!!”

Meanwhile another joked: “He will be six [by the] time he’s finished opening all [of] them.”

Another wrote: “Please don’t show a huge amount of presents…. it’s not fair on us who can’t spoil our kids.”

In addition, someone else said: “Happy birthday little man, but…. Way too many presents for any one child!!!”

However mum-of-four Coleen has a loyal fanbase and many of her followers were ready to jump to her defence.

One said: “Spoil is a horrible and outdated term. There’s no need to shame or judge this family. He’s a loved and safe little boy and at the end of the day that’s all that matters.”

Others made mention of Coleen’s philanthropic efforts.

A Coleen fan wrote: “Too much criticism on here. Fab wee family and they give loads to charity.”

Meanwhile, another said: “It really isn’t any of our business how many gifts he got for his birthday.”

ED! has contacted reps for Coleen for comment.

