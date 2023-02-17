Coleen Rooney looking serious at court case
News

Coleen Rooney under fire for birthday photo of son Cass amid cost of living crisis

Many defended her

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Coleen Rooney has come under fire for her lavish lifestyle after she celebrated her son Cass’s fifth birthday.

The footballer’s wife shared a picture of her five-year-old celebrating his special day on Instagram.

Cass is surrounded by a mountain of balloons and gifts wrapped in personalised paper in the photos, as well as a Loud House themed cake.

Coleen, 36, captioned the shot: “He had the best time with his brothers and friends for his birthday. We love you Cass.”

Coleen Rooney poses at a party in Manchester
Coleen Rooney sparked a mixed reaction with her birthday post (Credit: Splash News)

Coleen Rooney son

Some fans pointed out that Coleen’s post might be a bit tone-deaf given the current cost of living crisis.

One follower asked: “How many presents?!!”

Meanwhile another joked: “He will be six [by the] time he’s finished opening all [of] them.”

Another wrote: “Please don’t show a huge amount of presents…. it’s not fair on us who can’t spoil our kids.”

In addition, someone else said: “Happy birthday little man, but…. Way too many presents for any one child!!!”

However mum-of-four Coleen has a loyal fanbase and many of her followers were ready to jump to her defence.

Coleen on Instagram

One said: “Spoil is a horrible and outdated term. There’s no need to shame or judge this family. He’s a loved and safe little boy and at the end of the day that’s all that matters.”

Others made mention of Coleen’s philanthropic efforts.

A Coleen fan wrote: “Too much criticism on here. Fab wee family and they give loads to charity.”

Meanwhile, another said: “It really isn’t any of our business how many gifts he got for his birthday.”

ED! has contacted reps for Coleen for comment.

YouTube video player

Read more: GMB viewers slam Andi Peters’ behaviour amid cost of living crisis

Do you think Coleen went OTT for Cass’s birthday? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Coleen Rooney

Trending Articles

Prince Philip, Prince Edward Earl of Wessex, King Charles
The Queen and Philip’s wish for son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, which King Charles had ‘change of heart’ on
Prince Harry and King Charles looking downcast in front of Buckingham Palace in ED composite
Prince Harry ‘dealt fresh blow from father King Charles’ amid his ‘demand’ over Coronation
Parents of Madeleine McCann urged to act over Instagram girl’s claims she may be her
Michael Sheen and the Sherwood poster
BBC announces new drama from Sherwood writer – with Michael Sheen as director
Chelsea Edge plays Sophie Chambers in Death in Paradise
Death in Paradise: Who is Chelsea Edge, who plays Neville’s girlfriend Sophie Chambers?
Kate and Gerry McCann looking upset and Madeleine in a red dress
I am Madeleine McCann: Girl who thinks she’s Kate and Gerry McCann’s missing child begs for help