Coleen Rooney shares sweet pic with eldest son on family holiday in Barbados

Coleen Rooney has shared a cute photo with her eldest son on holiday.

The WAG has jetted off to Barbados with husband Wayne Rooney and their four sons, Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.

On Tuesday, Coleen posted a snap of herself and Kai, 10, lounging by the pool.

What did Coleen Rooney say?

Coleen gushed: "My big cheeky boy."

Fans loved the mother-son post with one person writing: "Can’t beat mums and their sons! Lovely photo."

Another added: "He’s so handsome, beautiful pic as always."

A third said: "You guys look great, enjoy the family trip."

Coleen and Wayne's trip comes amid her legal drama with Rebekah Vardy.

The pair's friendship soured last year when Coleen claimed Rebekah's Instagram account was used to leak stories about her.

Coleen alleged that she deliberately posted false stories to her Instagram account and only allowed Rebekah's account to see them.

She then claimed that several of these false stories appeared in tabloids.

However, Rebekah fiercely denied the claims.

Despite numerous attempts to allegedly resolve their issues, Rebekah, 38, is reportedly "determined to clear her name at any cost".

Meanwhile, last month, Coleen released an official statement through her lawyers.

Rebekah denied she sold stories about Coleen (Credit: Cover Images)

What did the statement say?

In the statement, Paul Lunt, of Brabners, writes: "It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings.

"Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face to face still stands.

"Mrs Vardy’s decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen’s evidence can be made public when the time is right."

