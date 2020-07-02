Coleen Rooney shares family photos of her ‘gang’ amid Rebekah Vardy legal drama

Mum-of-four Coleen Rooney has shared photos of her sons as they enjoyed a day out.

The WAG captured adorable snaps of her boys playing on their scooters and playing with their family dog in a park.

The first photo shows Coleen, 34, cuddling her sons Kai, 10, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two.

Another picture shows Kai and Klay on their scooters and a third sees Kit playing with their dog.

Another shows Cass also playing on his little scooter.

Coleen wrote: "My gang," followed by a red love heart emoji.

Fans gushed over the family photos, with one person writing: "Omg they are growing up fast."

Another said: "So cute. And the best gang it is."

Coleen Rooney is in a legal battle with Rebekah Vardy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: "And what a beautiful gang."

Coleen's legal battle

Meanwhile, Coleen recently broke her silence over Rebekah Vardy's £1 million High Court Lawsuit.

The pair's friendship soured last year when Coleen claimed Rebekah's Instagram account was used to leak stories about her.

Coleen claimed that she deliberately posted false stories to her Instagram account and only allowed Rebekah's account to see them.

She then alleged that several of these false stories appeared in tabloids.

Coleen claimed Rebekah's Instagram account was used to leak stories about her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Rebekah - who was pregnant at the time - denied the claims.

Despite numerous attempts to allegedly resolve their issues, Rebekah, 38, is reportedly "determined to clear her name at any cost".

The fellow WAG reportedly filed paperwork, claiming her ex friend Coleen libelled her online when she posted the allegation.

Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use.

Last week, Coleen released an official statement through her lawyers.

Coleen's statement

In the statement, Paul Lunt, of Brabners, writes: "It is disappointing that Mrs Vardy has chosen to issue court proceedings.

Coleen "feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Coleen feels that the time and money involved could be put to better use; her offer to meet face to face still stands.

"Mrs Vardy’s decision to issue court proceedings does at least mean that Coleen’s evidence can be made public when the time is right."

