Coleen Nolan reveals sad loss as fans offer support: ‘I lost him this weekend’

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan expressed a sad loss in an Instagram post, as fans offered their condolences to her.

Coleen, 58, took to Instagram yesterday (October 19) and shared a lengthy video in which she revealed the heartbreaking loss of her goat, Dave.

In the emotional video, Coleen started her video and explained: “You may remember that last year. Dave, my gorgeous, pygmy, got very very sick. But we managed to save him.”

Coleen lost her goat over the weekend

She continued: “He was classed as a medical miracle at the time and we’ve loved him ever since, even though he was naughty or naughty because I sadly lost him this weekend. I lost him this weekend and it was very sudden and also very shocking.”

While she admitted people would be saying “oh it’s just a goat,” Coleen clapped back at trollers and said anyone who loves animals knows “it’s really hard to say goodbye”.

Fans react

Fans flocked to the comments to console the telly star. One user wrote: “Heartbroken for you. I know how much you love each and every one of those animals. Sending you my love.”

A second fan wrote: “Ah Dave, definitely had the best life with you guys.”

Coleen Nolan told her followers she lost her goat over the weekend (Credit: Good Morning Britain)

“Sending love, animals are the fondest hello but the hardest goodbye,” a third said.

This comes after Coleen dropped a marriage bombshell after thanking her boyfriend Michael for ‘not giving up on her’.

Coleen recently gave her fans an insight into her background when she shared a very rare photo with all her sisters.

She took to Instagram to reveal that the Nolan family had been honoured with a special memorial in her Blackpool hometown. She captioned the post: “Massive thank you to all our friends and family. Truly overwhelmed. Be sure to head to The Cliff’s Hotel when you’re in Blackpool to take a pic! [Blowing kiss emoji].”

