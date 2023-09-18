Coleen Nolan breaks silence on Loose Women ‘toxicity’: ‘It’s so upsetting’

Loose Women legend Coleen Nolan has set the record straight about the “toxicity” on the hit ITV daytime show.

TV fave Coleen, 58, first made her Loose Women debut back in 2000 – and, apart from a few years off, she’s been on telly screens ever since. But over the years, rumours have swirled that the ladies don’t get on, and are embroiled in some sort of feud with one another.

However, Coleen, who is no stranger to airing her thoughts, exclusively told ED! the truth about the alleged fall-outs.

Coleen sat down with ED! UK for an exclusive interview (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan speaks out on Loose Women ‘toxicity’

In an interview with ED!, Coleen had nothing but kind words to say about her Loose Women experience so far.

“I love it. Seat two is my comfort zone and when they can’t get anyone else they let me anchor. It really gets my adrenalin as it’s a completely different job,” she said. Coleen went on: “I’m grateful that they give me a chance to sit there now and again and do it.”

But it seems reports of Coleen not getting on with her co-stars have rubbed her up the wrong way. She said: “We’re getting lots of stick at the moment and it’s really upsetting. I don’t understand why people are trying to cause this, like it’s a toxic environment.”

Coleen Nolan reveals why she left Loose Women

Back in 2011, Coleen took a step back from hosting the ITV show. And apparently, it was down to her and her co-stars “getting a bit weird” and “up our own [bleep]s”.

Coleen said: “Hand on my heart, I’ve been there 24 years, I had one year off where I wasn’t enjoying it and I thought I need to leave because I needed a break from it.

Why are they trying to tear something down or make out it’s a toxic environment?

“It was a time where I thought we’re all getting a bit weird, up our own [bleep]s, so I need to take a step back. And since I went back honestly it’s my favourite place to work.”

The Loose Women star has spoken out (Credit: ITV)

‘I just think it’s sad’, says Coleen

Coleen then said how she wouldn’t be on the show if she “didn’t love those women”. She explained: “I’m away from home three or four days a week, if I didn’t like the people I was working with I’d be like: ‘I’m not spending time away from my family to be with people I don’t like’. I think it’s sad.”

The singer went on: “When you think about it it’s the one show on telly that’s female-led of every single age – from twenties to eighties. It covers every topic for women.

“I just think it’s sad, why are they trying to tear something down or make out it’s a toxic environment, because it isn’t. I wouldn’t be there if it was.”

Loose Women ‘are not actresses’

Coleen then claimed how the Loose Women gang are like a “family” and there are some moments when they “get on each other’s [bleep]s but you just love each other”.

She said: “If it was that toxic, we’re not actresses, we couldn’t be like we are on screen if we hated each other. It’s always Loose Women they’re trying to tear down. We laugh about it to be honest. Whatever they say, it’s 24 years, so it speaks for itself.”

