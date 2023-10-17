Coleen Nolan drops marriage bombshell as she thanks boyfriend Michael for ‘not giving up on her’

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has spoken out on her boyfriend Michael Jones – and whether marriage is in their future. The pair recently rekindled their romance after a temporary break-up.

Taking responsibility for the break-up, Coleen since admitted that their separation was her fault. However, they reunited earlier this year, and have found a new lease of life together.

In an emotional interview, Coleen discussed her relationship with Michael, and what the future might hold for them both.

Will Coleen and Michael tie the knot?

Coleen recently reunited with her ex, Michael (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coleen Nolan opens up about marriage prospects

Talking to Closer magazine, Coleen revealed whether she thinks that she and Michael could marry. Is marriage in their future?

“I’ve spent years saying I’d never marry again, but if it was important to the person I was with, I’m not 100 percent against it,” she said.

The Loose Women star continued: “Right now I’m enjoying this new lease of life and trying things that are a bit scary; I’d rather feel alive than live with regrets. In the past I’d always been attracted to the bad boy thing because it’s a challenge and exciting and it took a therapist to say, ‘you’re just reverting to type because it’s easy for you.’ I didn’t know how to deal with an unconditional kind of love.”

Coleen has thanked Michael for standing by her (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coleen Nolan thanks boyfriend Michael for ‘not giving up on me’

TV fave Coleen went on to talk about her break-up with Michael. “The last time I finished it, it hurt him, and he wasn’t texting or calling, and he was dating again. When I was talking to other guys, I kept thinking, ‘Michael wouldn’t have said that’ and I missed him,” she said. “I’ve thanked him for not giving up on me. We’re stronger now, it’s a grown-up relationship. I finally feel like an adult!”

