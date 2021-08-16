Clodagh McKenna showed off her stunning wedding dress in a series of photos and videos.

The This Morning chef, 46, married Harry Herbert, 62, at Highclere Castle on Saturday (August 14).

Clodagh has since spoken out about their special day, and some of their guests have shared pictures and moments from the wedding.

Clodagh McKenna wows in wedding photos

Love Island host Laura Whitmore posted a string of snaps and videos from Clodagh and Harry’s big day.

One pic shows the newlyweds on their horse-drawn carriage as fans got a glimpse of Clodagh’s boho gown.

Another image sees Harry and Clodagh beaming while surrounded by their guests outside the church.

Harry and Clodagh are married! (Credit: Photo by Richard Young/Shutterstock)

A third shows Clodagh and Laura’s husband Iain Stirling holding a beer while smiling for the camera.

Laura wrote: “Clo and Harry got hitched! We love you @clodagh_mckenna @harry_m_herbert.

“Food, drinking and dancing with so many friends!”

Meanwhile, actor Richard E. Grant posted a video of Clodagh and Harry shortly after they tied the knot.

The footage shows the couple beaming as the guests throw confetti over them.

Richard said: “Magical wedding of @harry_m_herbert to @clodagh_mckenna.”

What did Clodagh say about her wedding?

It comes after Clodagh broke her silence after the wedding.

She said on Instagram: “On the 14th August I married the love of my life which made it the happiest day of my life.”

Her followers gushed over the post, including many of her celebrity pals.

Clodagh tied the knot on Saturday (Credit: Photo by S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock)

Her This Morning co-star Ruth Langsford commented: “Congratulations Clodagh & Harry….you look SO happy! Wishing you many years of wedded bliss.”

Juliet Sear added: “So lovely!!! Congratulations to both of you.”

Alice Beer said: “Oh such joy and love! Congratulations! And hoorah for fate for helping you find each other!”

Others gushed over Clodagh’s dress as one wrote: “Wow! You look stunning! Congrats Clodagh, so very happy for you.”

Clodagh is a regular chef on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Another said: “Love the horse carriage and your dress was beautiful.”

One added: “You look just beautiful. Congratulations to you both.”

