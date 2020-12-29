Claudia Winkleman’s sister Sophie is suing for £200,000 compensation, according to a newspaper report.

The Sun reports former Peep Show star Sophie has been unable to work full-time since being in a car smash.

Big Suze star Sophie, who married into the royal family, suffered multiple injuries in the November 2017 accident.

It is alleged the driver of another car hit one in which Sophie was a rear-seat passenger.

Sophie Winkleman suffered a broken back in the accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And it is also claimed that driver swerved to miss a deer when the accident in Essex occurred.

The accident happened as Sophie was driven home following filming on a Danny Boyle drama.

And while the TV star has returned to work, it has been claimed she cannot do so full-time.

Reports at the time suggested Sophie also suffered a broken foot in the prang.

Sophie is Strictly star Claudia Winkleman’s sister (Credit: BBC)

What injuries did Sophie Winkleman sustain?

She was reportedly rushed to hospital after emergency services were called to the incident near Saffron Walden.

Sophie was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. She later transferred to London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Both drivers were also reported to have been injured.

A source told the Mail at the time: “It was a terrible shock for the whole family.

“It will be a long road for her. But we’re all so thankful that she’s been told there won’t be any long-term problems.”

Lawyers representing her opponent in court currently claim Sophie was not wearing a seatbelt. Sophie denies that allegation.

What is Sophie Winkleman’s royal connection?

Sophie, 40, is technically a Lady after getting wed to Prince Michael of Kent’s son Freddie. They married in September 2009.

She also goes by the title ‘Lady Frederick Windsor’.

How is Sophie related to Claudia Winkleman?

The mum-of-two has the same dad as Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia.

Claudia’s parents are journalist Eve Pollard and publisher Barry Winkleman. They divorced when she was three.

What else have you seen Sophie Winkleman in?

As well as her recurring role as Big Suze, Sophie has also appeared in Red Dwarf, Endeavour and Death in Paradise.

And in 2008 – before she married a royal herself – she starred in ITV series The Palace as Princess Eleanor.

