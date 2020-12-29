Carol Vorderman certainly isn’t afraid to show off her best assets when it comes to choosing her outfits – and she’s had plenty of memorable ones this year.

The former Countdown host’s latest offering was a pair of red skin-tight trousers she recently wore on BBC’s Spin The Wheel.

Here, we take a look back at Carol’s most sexiest outfits over the past 12 months.

Carol Vorderman stunned in pair of fitted leather trousers on BBC’s Spin The Wheel (Credit: BBC)

Carol Vorderman sexiest outfits: The leather look

The 60-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a pair of tight leather trousers while appearing alongside Michael McIntyre on Spin The Wheel.

For the game show, Carol completed the look with a fitted pink jumper and lace-up heeled boots.

Complimenting the sizzling outfit, one viewer said: “Those trousers were the star of the show!”

While another gushed: “Carol looked stunning in those red trousers wow!”

The Countdown star marked her 60th birthday with a sexy throwback shot (Credit: Instagram Story/carolvorders)

Bikini throwback

While Carol’s bikini snap may have been a throwback, the star wasn’t afraid to dig it out for her recent 60th birthday.

Marking the milestone age, the star shared several pictures of an old photo of herself wearing a bikini, including snaps of the picture after it was taken up into space.

Carol was good friends with astronaut Piers Sellers, who died in 2016.

In the snap, the presenter is seen holding a mug while relaxing on a past exotic holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol Vorderman sexiest outfits: The little black dress

Earlier in December, Carol stunned fans as she posted a sexy selfie in a plunging black dress.

As well as a low neckline, the tight-fitted dress also featured no sleeves.

Carol’s followers rushed to comment on the outfit, with one saying: “Absolutely stunning as always.”

A second added: “Best looking lady ever.”

Carol wowed as she took to the Great British Bake Off tent (Credit: Channel 4)

Her perfectly rounded bottom popped out from beneath her apron (Credit: Channel 4)

The Celebrity Great British Bake Off

While she may have spent the majority of her time in an apron, Carol still managed to turn heads while taking part in Celebrity Great British Bake Off.

The maths whizz narrowly defeated Kelly Brook in episode five of the series, which raised money for Stand Up To Cancer.

During the show, Carol looked sensational in a pair of tight black jeans and a vibrant red jumper.

And she certainly looked yummy to us!

Thank you everyone for another lovely show ⁦@BBCRadioWales⁩

It's my first anniversary show in 2 weeks time….I can't wait.

So much love and laughing over the last year. Happiest of days ⁦@OwainWynEvans⁩ ⁦@natsus⁩ ❤️😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️😂 pic.twitter.com/JIYnQB79HG — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 23, 2020

Carol Vorderman sexiest outfits: Fitted jumpsuit

Carol’s love of tight-fitted clothing was evident in May, as she showed off her famous curves in an incredible one-piece.

The look was completed with a thick belt, which helped emphasise her tiny waist.

Fans loved the outfit, with one commenting: “Wow, you look like super hero @carolvorders.”

A second joked: “Is that suit painted on?”

The TV star made her weather presenting debut earlier this year (Credit: S4C/Twitter)

Weather woman

Back in January, Carol made her debut as a weather girl on TV in Wales.

She tweeted about the appearance, saying: “Watch me being a weather woman today IN WELSH… been learning language for nearly 2 months now online with @aranjones @DailyWelshWords.”

But it was Carol’s sexy outfit that really got fans talking as she wore a quirky figure-hugging dress.

The bodycon number, which was decorated in printed gold chains and red stripes, perfectly highlighted her curvaceous figure.

