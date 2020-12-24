Carol Vorderman shared pics of herself in a bikini to celebrate her 60th birthday.

The former Countdown star posted the throwback snaps and reflected on the last 10 years as she turned 60 on Christmas Eve (Thursday, December 24).

Carol Vorderman shared pics as she turned 60 today (Credit: SplashNews)

What were the pics Carol Vorderman shared on Twitter?

On Twitter, Carol shared several pictures of an old photo of herself wearing a bikini, including snaps of the picture after it was taken up into space.

Carol was good friends with astronaut Piers Sellers, who died in 2016.

Read more: Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix: Carol Vorderman slams trolls

And she joked that she had turned 37 as she called herself the “luckiest woman on Earth”.

The former Countdown star shared some bikini throwback photos (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She penned: “Happy 37th birthday to me. I’ve LOVED my 50s. They started with an astronaut friend taking this photo up to the Space Station so I could ‘sunbathe in space’.

“The rest of the years have been equally absurd. I’m the luckiest woman on Earth. Life has only just begun! Bring it on.”

Happy 37th Birthday to me 🥳

I've LOVED my 50s.They started with an astronaut friend taking this photo up to the Space Station so I could "sunbathe in space" The rest of the years have been equally absurd 😂 I'm the luckiest woman on earth 🙏 Life has only just begun! Bring it on pic.twitter.com/NJ3DjuV3FW — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 24, 2020

What did Carol’s followers say?

In the replies, her fans and celebrity pals wished her a happy birthday and told her how gorgeous she is.

Presenter Gethin Jones wrote: “Penblwydd hapus @carolvorders – this pic is about right, cos you are ‘out of this world’ xxx.”

A fan told her: “You don’t look a day over 37.”

Penblwydd hapus @carolvorders – this pic is about right, cos you are “out of this world” xxx — Gethin Jones (@GethincJones) December 24, 2020

You dont look a day over 37 😉 pic.twitter.com/31lFclrC0g — steve the taxi (@stephenhdg) December 24, 2020

The fittest 37 year old I know. Happy birthday lovely lady… Stay awesome. Love Behnaz xxxx — Behnaz (@behnazakhgar) December 24, 2020

Happy Birthday darling!

Here’s to a party next year! Xx — Sally Lindsay (@sally_lindsay) December 24, 2020

Happy Birthday m’lady 😊👍 you look fantastic x — James McCulloch (@James_McCulloch) December 24, 2020

BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar said: “The fittest 37 year old I know. Happy birthday lovely lady… Stay awesome. Love Behnaz xxxx.”

And former Coronation Street actress Sally Lindsay said: “Happy Birthday darling! Here’s to a party next year!”

Another fan commented: “Happy Birthday m’lady, you look fantastic x.”

It follows calls for Carol to go on a date with TV’s top silver fox Paul Hollywood.

Fans and celebrity pals told Carol how beautiful she is (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

GC suggests she date Paul Hollywood

Reality star Gemma Collins was on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel with her when she joked that Carol should hook up with the Great British Bake Off judge.

Read more: The Wheel: Gemma Collins suggests Carol Vorderman dates Paul Hollywood

The GC told her, after a contestant got a question about baking: “I just can’t take my eyes off Paul Hollywood. Carol, he’d be one for you, him.”

However, Carol didn’t agree as she told the former TOWIE favourite: “No!” She later revealed on social media that Gemma had been “hilarious” to work with.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.