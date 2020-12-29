The adverse UK weather, which saw snow falling in parts of the country yesterday (December 28), has affected supermarket home deliveries.

Shoppers are said to be “furious” after Sainsbury’s, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons cancelled orders.

A number of shoppers have been told their orders are no longer coming.

And, not only that, new slots are now not free until next year.

Self-isolating customers left without fresh food

The weather-related cancellations have left families who are vulnerable and self-isolating without supplies.

One said: “@asda my home delivery cancelled due to ‘adverse weather conditions’ – a disabled man on vulnerable list.

I am clinically extremely vulnerable and rely on a weekly delivery for everything. I am not able to leave the house.

“Not had food delivery in 11 days due to my reoccurring slot taken away over Christmas period.”

UK weather: Met Office predicts 6in of snow

The reports come just days before the UK is braced for up to 6 inches of snow on New Year’s Day.

Most areas have been issued with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice by the Met Office as a result.

And one look at Twitter suggests the conditions have affected the supermarkets’ ability to hit the road and fulfil their food deliveries.

One Sainsbury’s shopper revealed: “Just had a phone call to say my order is cancelled due to snow. Have been told to rebook and the next slot is on Sunday!

“I am clinically extremely vulnerable and rely on a weekly delivery for everything. I am not able to leave the house.”

Morrisons shoppers were affected, too.

One said: “I understand snow issues, but Morrisons has just cancelled my online order 15 mins before it was due to be delivered, with no option to have an alternative delivery time.

“The next slot I can get is the 2nd of January.”

Another shared an email from Tesco that sent the chain’s apologies for having to cancel their order due to snow.

Tesco has said 1% of orders are affected (Credit: David Hartley/Shutterstock)

The supermarkets respond

Tesco said the snow has affected just 1% of orders.

It said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience this has caused and would like to apologise to any customers affected.”

Sainsbury’s added: “We continue to give prioritised access to our vulnerable customers for home delivery.

“A very small proportion of orders have been cancelled due to dangerous road conditions for our drivers.”

