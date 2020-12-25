With 2020 nearing to a close, there’s one last shopping event to mark in your Christmas dairy – the annual Boxing Day sales.

But with the coronavirus pandemic previously shutting down high street stores, will your bargain hunting be affected?

Here, we take a look at all the shops opening their doors after Christmas and where to get your hands on the very best deals.

This year’s Boxing Day sales could look a little different (Credit: Pexels)

Boxing Day Sales: When do they start?

This year marks a change for many high street stores. Not only must shoppers wear face masks, there’s also strict social distancing rules in place.

However, there’s still plenty of bargains on offer.

While you may assume that the Boxing Day sales will launch on December 26, sales can often drop as early as the week before Christmas.

It’s always good to keep an eye out for online stores promoting early deals, plus pre-Christmas discounts.

Some stores have decided to close on Boxing Day (Credit: Pexels)

Will the high street be open?

At this stage, it’s difficult to say whether the high street will be opening its doors on December 26.

Although many shops reopened earlier this month, there’s little opening hour information available.

We expect most Brits will be searching for the best deals online.

Amazon’s Boxing Day sale is a great place to start, with deals also rolling into January.

Customers can find deals online (Credit: Pexels)

In 2019, the retailer gave shoppers 50% off Amazon devices, plus savings of up to 60% across every category.

Argos is another retailer often slashing prices during the festive period, while Very.co.uk previously gave customers 50% off fashion, home, electricals and toys.

Who is closed on Boxing Day?

Despite being the busiest day in the retail calendar, Asda has decided to close its doors this year.

The company made the decision to give its employees a well-deserved break over the festive period.

The government previously forced shops to close throughout November (Credit: Pexels)

In a statement, the chain’s CEO, Rodger Burnley, said: “This is of course our busiest time of year.

“But it was important for us to give as many of you as possible the opportunity to spend this time with those loved ones that you may not have seen for many months so, uniquely for this year, we will not reopen our stores until 27 December.”

Waitrose, Aldi, Homebase and M&S have also vowed to remain closed.

Meanwhile, Tesco, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s will remain open for all your essentials – and the best deals!

