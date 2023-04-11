Christine McGuinness makes heart-wrenching confession about split from Paddy

Christine McGuinness has made a heart-wrenching confession about her split from Paddy after 11 years together.

The 35-year-old model and 49-year-old comedian stunned fans when they announced their shock split last year. However, the former couple, who share three children – Penelope and Leo, nine, and Felicity, seven, still live together for the sake of their kids, who all have autism.

And now Christine has opened up about their relationship while making a heartbreaking confession about how she feels about Paddy.

Christine and Paddy ended things last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy and Christine McGuinness still live together

Christine and Paddy announced their split last year, but they still live in the same Cheshire home to co-parent their children. In a new interview, Christine admitted that their living situation is “certainly not a long-term or forever plan”.

I’ve known Paddy for 15 years, so I don’t know life without him

Speaking to OK!, she added: “It works right now because we’re both so busy and we’re in and out of the home so we tend to swap days and we’ll share. It’s much like any parent really – juggling jobs and children.

“We definitely don’t want to upset them or change anything too quickly, and for me as well. I like slow changes, and we’re alright – we’re family. I’ve known Paddy for 15 years, so I don’t know life without him. It is what it is,” she said, making her heartbreaking confession.

Paddy ‘pleased’ Christine is working

Christine, who was diagnosed with autism in 2021 at the age of 33, has recently ventured out into the world of documentary making. In March, she fronted the brave doc Unmasking My Autism. She also has penned her own book and starred on the ITV show The Games in 2022.

And according to Christine, Paddy is proud of everything she has achieved so far. She told the publication: “He watched it and he loved it, and said he was really pleased that not only was I working but I was making a big difference as well.”

Christine McGuinness bravely opened up in her new documentary (Credit: BBC)

In Christine’s documentary, the model opened up about her split from Paddy, who she met when she was 19. She confessed: “I was only 19 when I met Patrick and for the last 15 years my role has been wife and mum. When I got diagnosed I set out on a personal mission to figure out who I was. I’ve also separated with my husband and I’m just shedding my old identity, trying to figure out what my new one is.”

Read more: Paddy McGuinness ‘struggling’ as split from ex Christine ‘hitting him hard’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.