Christine McGuinness ’taking time out’ as she announces tragic family death

Christine McGuinness has returned to Instagram to tell followers her beloved grandmother has died.

The model – who recently split from husband Paddy – revealed she’s been “taking time out”.

In a post at sunset on the beach, Christine shared her sad news.

Christine McGuiness shared sad news with her Instagram followers (Credit: YouTube)

Christine McGuinness breaks sad news on Instagram

The mum of three shared the news after a brief break from social media following the end of her marriage.

She said: “I know I’m being quieter on here, I hope to be back properly soon.

“I’m just needing time out, thinking lots, life is short, unpredictable and sometimes crazy.”

She then added: “My nan, the one with the words of wisdom, she joined grandad in heaven last week and it’s hit me harder than I ever imaged.

I’m just needing time out, thinking lots, life is short, unpredictable and sometimes crazy.

“Then my dad turned 60…

“If you have read my story you will understand why this is huge. I can’t help but wonder how he made it this far.

“But I’m so grateful he is still here, even with his struggles, I’m thankful for that.”

She added: “Anyway, life is crazy, we’re halfway through the school summer holidays.

“Again, if you know, you know!”

What is wrong with Christine McGuinness’ dad?

Christine has been open about her dad’s heroin addiction.

In her autobiography, she wrote: “I saw my dad inject heroin.

“As a teenager, I struggled with his addiction. I blamed myself. When I became a mum. I kept thinking about how he chose drugs over his own kids.

“But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve realised it wasn’t as simple a choice for him. Addiction is an illness.”

She also said in the book that her dad has never met Paddy and will never meet her children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

On her grid, Christine revealed she’d headed down to Devon for a night on her own to find “peace”.

Read more: Truth behind Christine McGuinness marriage split revealed amid claims ‘Paddy cheated’?

Fans rallied round, telling her to “keep going forward”.

Another posted: “You’re an amazing woman, keep your head up.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.