Sunday 21st June 2020
Christine Lampard shares adorable photos of her as a baby with dad to mark Father's Day

Many thought she was the spitting image of her daughter

By Rebecca Carter
TV's Christine Lampard has shared photos of her as a baby to pay tribute to her dad on Father's Day.

The Loose Women star shared the throwback snaps to Instagram on Sunday (June 21).

The photos show Christine as a toddler alongside her dad.

Christine wrote: "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy and grandad."

Fans loved the images, including many of her celeb pals.

Her Loose Women co-star Saira Khan wrote: "You are the spitting image of Patricia."

A fan added: "Christine you are so cute," while a third said: "Oh my god Patricia looks just like you as a baby!!!"

Another wrote: "That’s definitely Patricia. Two peas in a pod."

Christine Lampard shared photos of her as a baby to pay tribute to her dad on Father's Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, Christine proudly shared a video of her and husband Frank's little daughter Patricia playing in the park.

Frank dotes on daughter Patricia

The presenter posted a clip of 21-month-old Patricia showing some impressive football skills as she had a little kick-about with her dad.

You are the spitting image of Patricia.

Former England and Chelsea star Frank kicks the ball back and forth with his curly-headed girl as he encourages: "Good. Again. Dribble, dribble!"

Christine captioned the sweet Instagram post: "Daddy's girl."

Christine met Frank in 2009 at the Pride of Britain Awards. The couple married five years ago.

Frank and Christine married five years ago and have daughter Patricia together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They welcomed their little girl, Patricia, in 2018.

Frank is the dad of three girls; he has two older daughters, Luna and Isla, from a previous relationship.

Last month, Christine showed how close she is to her stepdaughters by posting a birthday message to Isla.

She wrote: "I feel proud to be your stepmum, we love you so much."

