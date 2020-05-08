Christine Lampard reveals 'worrying' moment daughter was taken to hospital with 'high temperature'

TV's Christine Lampard revealed her daughter had to go to A&E last week after developing a high temperature and a rash.

The mum-of-one spoke about the "scary" and "worrying" incident on Friday's Loose Women (May 8).

Christine said her daughter Patricia, one, is fine now and thanked the doctors at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

Christine Lampard said her daughter had to go to A&E last week after developing a high temperature (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Christine Lampard tears up as she pays tribute to sister's friend working on NHS frontline

What did she say?

Christine said: "Just a couple of weeks ago, we were talking about how people aren't taking their children to hospitals [during the coronavirus pandemic].

"I remember thinking on that day, 'that would be awful wouldn't it?' Well typically, just last week, we ended up in that exact situation.

"Our little one woke up with a really high temperature and then your mind goes to very dark places as to what this could be.

"We were told by our GP to go straight to A&E and it was the words I did not want to hear that day.

Christine said the incident was "worrying" on Loose Women today (Credit: ITV)

"I just assumed she would be given an antibiotic but being told you have to go to hospital by a doctor is always really worrying.

"We went anyway and only one parent can go in now because of the virus.

"Frank [Lampard, her husband] went home and I went in with her.

Being told you have to go to hospital by a doctor is always really worrying.

"You feel alone and you think, 'God, this is dreadful.'

"But the doctors and nurses, as we all know in the NHS and at Chelsea Westminster Hospital it was, were fantastic.

"She had a rash and all of the bits that were very scary but it all turned out to be fine. She's great."

Read more: Loose Women viewers slam Janet Street Porter for ‘dangerous’ comments about lockdown

Christine added: "People are feeling anxious [about going to hospitals right now] but please just do it.

"I walked in and there was just one other family in the A&E waiting room.

"Don't try and decide what the issue is yourself. I have done it now and I'm so glad that I did. Just don't take any risks."

Can you relate to Christine's comments? Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.