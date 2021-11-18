Christine Lampard has shared a rare picture of baby son Freddie on her Instagram.

The doting mum and Loose Women star shielded his face from the camera.

But she did show fans how he’s inherited her ‘curly haired gene’.

Fans loved seeing a picture of baby Freddie

Christine and Frank Lampard welcomed their son back in March.

She posted on Instagram with the words: “I think my curly hair gene is kicking in #8months.”

Christine Lampard fronting Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

The eight-month-old had fans cooing over him after Christine shared a snap.

The tot was playing in a sandpit and had his back to the camera, but showed a head of dark brown hair with waves clearly visible.

Read more: Christine Lampard reveals she didn’t even know about hernia after giving birth

Celebrity friends joined fans gushing, with Nadia Sawalha writing: “Awwwwwww.”

Holly Willoughby added a string of heart emojis.

I think my curly hair gene is kicking in.

A third post read: “Beautiful, 8 months have flown by.”

And a fourth added: “Ah, beautiful little curls.”

Another fan said: “So cute, how quickly 8 months has gone.”

Christine Lampard has returned to work after maternity leave

Christine, 42, and former footballer Frank, 43, married in 2015.

They are also parents to three-year-old Patricia.

Frank also has two daughters Luna, 16, and Isla, 14, from his relationship with Elen Rivas.

Christine confessed she watched every single episode of Loose Women when she was on maternity leave.

“I watched Loose Women, honestly, every day that I was off,” she shared.

“It was more just for that company feeling.

Read more: Christine Lampard divides viewers as she stands in for Lorraine Kelly

“You know, when you’ve just had a baby and I’m sure there’s a lot of people at home feeling this. You can feel a bit isolated…and it was just lovely to feel like your friends were on the telly.”

Christine has two children (Credit: ITV)

This week a court heard in an impact statement from Christine how she ‘struggled to sleep’ after a burglary at the couple’s £10 million mansion in 2019.

She wrote: “Since this break-in at my house, I am much more fearful of being alone in my own home, I am less trusting of visitors to the house and feel unsafe in my home.”

Jugoslav Jovanovic, 24, Alessandro Maltese, 45, and Alessandro Donati, 44, were jailed for a total of 28 years at Isleworth Crown Court after stealing millions of pounds worth of cash and belongings in Britain’s biggest ever burglary spree.

