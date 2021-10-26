Christine Lampard was on our screens again this morning (October 26), standing in for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV breakfast show.

As the regular host enjoyed her half-term break, mum-of-two Christine stepped up to host.

And, while some branded the new Lorraine host a breath of fresh air, others picked up on a habit that appeared to give them the ick.

Christine Lampard stood in for Lorraine Kelly again today (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Christine Lampard on Lorraine today?

The hour-long show featured a discussion on social media filters and a chat with EastEnders legend Anita Dobson.

However, the segment that really seemed to get some viewers going was a light-hearted feature on decorating your house for Halloween.

Christine was seen giggling away as lifestyle presenter Paul Wharton showed off celebrity Halloween decorations and spooky T-shirts viewers could snap up ahead of October 31.

However, some viewers picked up on Christine’s laughter, with the host even urged to “be professional” while fronting the show.

She laughed her way through the Halloween segment (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say about Christine?

Clearly possessed by the more evil Halloween spirits, some called out Christine for enjoying herself on the show.

“Is there anything Christine doesn’t find funny?! Relentless laughter,” said one viewer.

Another agreed: “Why is she laughing over nothing?”

“Come on, Christine – force out the fake laugh,” another declared.

“Try and be professional for once,” they added.

Another also claimed that Christine’s laugh was fake and said: “Omg that fake hahaha at the end of each sentence.”

Paul Wharton was on the show with his spooky wares (Credit: ITV)

‘Love you being back on Lorraine’

However, some viewers found it a treat to discover Christine on their screens this morning – which was good news seeing as she was back later on anchoring Loose Women.

“Gorgeous! Great to watch you on telly again,” said one, before pleading: “Stay on full time.”

Another added: “Love you being back on Lorraine.”

One eagle-eyed viewer also picked up on Christine’s outfit, and wondered if she was dressing like a certain member of the Addams Family in honour of spooky season.

They said: “Christine Lampard looking more like Morticia Addams with every passing day… or is she supposed to for Halloween? Confused.com!”

