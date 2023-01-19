Chloe Madeley left ‘extremely worried’ as baby daughter rushed to hospital twice

Chloe Madeley has revealed her worry after her baby daughter was rushed to hospital twice amid sepsis and meningitis fears.

The 35-year-old personal trainer welcomed baby Bodhi with hubby and ruby player James Haskell back in August.

However, Chloe was left “extremely worried” this week after the little one’s temperature changed drastically, leaving her “very poorly.”

Chloe Madeley ‘worried’ after baby rushed to hospital twice

Chloe, who is the daughter of telly legends Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, opened up to fans about the ordeal on Thursday (January 19).

Taking to her Instagram account, the mum-of-one posted a sweet black and white video of her hugging Bodhi.

In the caption, Chloe wrote: “My little love has been very poorly this week. 2 trips to hospital and a lot of tears.

“Her temperature went from 39.8° on Saturday morning to 34° on Sunday night, so I was extremely worried about meningitis and sepsis, but blood tests show it’s just the Flu Type A Virus.

“I say just, wow has she been unwell. Has anyone else had their little one’s temp drop that low with flu virus? I’m still a bit confused as to how / why that happened.”

Opening up to her 272k followers, Chloe then admitted she was overwhelmed by the incident.

Chloe Madeley says the past week has been ‘hard’

The TV star revealed how her work and sleep have been impacted following her daughter’s health scare.

“I’m also amazed at how much it has impacted my sleep and work load, and how hard the last 5 days have been,” she went on.

I was extremely worried about meningitis and sepsis.

“I just want to say to any and all mothers out there who have to make these kinds of trips and deal with these kinds of things on a regular basis, that I am in AWE of you.”

Chloe added: “That you are real life superheroes. That you amaze me. And also to the doctors and nurses pulling the graveyard shifts in paediatric A&E, thank you, you are the best of us.”

Fans send their support to Chloe

Plenty of Chloe’s fans rushed to send their supportive messages to Chloe and James, as one penned: “Sending lots of love.”

A second gushed: “Hope all is ok now. But never underestimate the trauma you have been through Chloe. Sending a lot of hugs and love xx.”

“Ahh I wish her a speedy recovery and that you feel ok too,” commented another.

A fourth fan wrote: “Bless her being so poorly so young. I hope she is on the mend now.”

“Oh poor little love. Hope she feels better soon,” somebody else penned.

A sixth fan agreed: “Sending love, I know those hospital trips are just the worst exhausting and draining!”

