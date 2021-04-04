TV chef Gordon Ramsay is celebrating his son Oscar’s second birthday.

The Kitchen Nightmares star, 54, and wife Tana, 46, welcomed their fifth child, son Oscar, in 2019.

The celebrity chef paid tribute to his adorable tot on social media.

Gordon Ramsay dotes on his son Oscar (Credit: SplashNews)

What did chef Gordon Ramsay share about son Oscar?

He shared a heartwarming clip of the happy little chap going down a park slide.

Sharing in view of his some 11.8 million Instagram followers, he wrote: “Happy 2nd birthday to you @oscarjramsay! Love you so much, daddy.”

Several of the Hell’s Kitchen star’s celebrity pals wished Oscar a very happy birthday.

Paddy McGuinness posted his well wishes, as did chef James Petrie.

Meanwhile dozens of Gordon’s fans responded to the post.

One user wrote: “Happy birthday to your son Oscar, I hope he has a amazing day and I just love the bond that you have with your kids.”

Another user posted: “Happy birthday little Oscar, have an amazing day with all your family. I can imagine it will be special.”

Gordon welcomed his fifth child into the world at the age of 52 (Credit: SplashNews)

One fan mistook Oscar for Gordon’s daughter

One fan made a bit of a faux pas when they mistook Oscar for a girl, writing: “Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter.”

Gordon’s other four children are all adults now.

Megan is 23, twins Jack and Holly are 21 and Matilda is 19.

Gordon has spoken of how much he loves being a dad to a young child again.

But he said he gets angry when he’s mistaken for being Oscar’s grandad.

Speaking to Men’s Health, he vented his frustration.

Gordon said: “The worst thing is when I’m walking with Tana and Jack, and everyone is looking at Jack as if Oscar is his son.

“[Bleep] off, he’s ours. If I get called ‘grandad’ one more [bleeping] time, I’m going to hit the roof.”

Meanwhile he said in an interview with the Daily Mirror that he strives to be the best father possible.

He wants to provide his children with a better upbringing than his parents did for him.

He said: “I didn’t want to turn out like my dad.

“I didn’t want to live in a council house and put my kids to school with second-hand clothes. You strive to better yourself.”

