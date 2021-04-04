Sir Tom Jones
News

Sir Tom Jones opens up about the heartbreak of losing his wife and says he had to see a grief councillor

Said it was the lowest point in his life

By Paul Hirons

Sir Tom Jones says that he had to spend time with a grief counsellor after the death of his wife to get through the ordeal.

The Voice star and singing legend, 80, said that losing Linda in 2016 after 59 years of marriage was “the lowest point” in his life.

Sir Tom Jones has revealed his despair at his wife Linda's death
Tom and Linda spent almost six decades together (Credit: YouTube)

What did Sir Tom Jones say about his wife?

With the fifth anniversary of Linda’s death fast approaching, Sir Tom shared his heartbreak.

He also revealed the terrible guilt he felt after she passed away from lung cancer, aged 75.

Speaking with The Observer magazine, he said: “I honestly didn’t think I was going to get through it.

Read more: The Voice 2021: Sir Tom Jones in tears as he receives birthday message from Stevie Wonder

“I had to go and see a grief therapist because I kept thinking, ‘Did I do enough? Was I on the case? Did she slip away without me really realising what was happening?’

“But the therapist said, ‘No, she had lung cancer, there is nothing you could have done’.”

Sir Tom Jones has revealed his despair at his wife Linda's death
Sir Tom found it hard after Linda passed away (Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Linda wanted to be remembered laughing

Sir Tom also revealed that he found out about his wife’s terminal diagnosis while on the road.

He confessed to her that he feared the grief of losing her would affect his singing.

Don’t think of me dying, think of me laughing.

She movingly told him: “Don’t think of me dying, think of me laughing.”

Since her death, Sir Tom – whose hits include It’s Not Unusual and Delilah – dedicated tracks on his new album to Linda.

One song in particular, I Won’t Crumble If You Fall, features some poignant lyrics.

Life continues for Sir Tom Jones after the death if his wife Linda
Life continues for Sir Tom Jones after Linda’s death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How has life continued for Sir Tom?

Life has continued for the singer. Aside from recording new albums, he’s still a respected member of the judging panel on The Voice.

Last year he celebrated his 80th birthday, and earlier this year on the show, he received a special birthday message.

Read more: Sir Tom Jones opens up about sad reality of life without late wife

He teared up as old friend Stevie Wonder sent him a special video recording, which was shown on The Voice.

During the message, Stevie sang a version of Sir Tom’s biggest hit, It’s Not Unusual.

Stevie told his friend: “I love you with my whole heart and I want you to promise me that you will do your best to give us another 80 years.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Zoe Henry and Jeff Hordley
Zoe Henry shares joyful news with Jeff Hordley away from Emmerdale
Coronation Street Todd
Coronation Street’s Todd Grimshaw will lose everything after scheming to win back Billy Mayhew, soap boss reveals
Prince William and Kate Middleton confuse royal fans with ‘bizarre’ Easter message
Adil Ray and Piers Morgan
Adil Ray to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain for April
‘Where is Lisa from Steps?’ Graham Norton fans baffled as star is ‘replaced’ in original line-up
Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (1)
Ant and Dec have Saturday Night Takeaway viewers in tears as they reunite Army officer dad and his boys