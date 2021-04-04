Sir Tom Jones says that he had to spend time with a grief counsellor after the death of his wife to get through the ordeal.

The Voice star and singing legend, 80, said that losing Linda in 2016 after 59 years of marriage was “the lowest point” in his life.

Tom and Linda spent almost six decades together

What did Sir Tom Jones say about his wife?

With the fifth anniversary of Linda’s death fast approaching, Sir Tom shared his heartbreak.

He also revealed the terrible guilt he felt after she passed away from lung cancer, aged 75.

Speaking with The Observer magazine, he said: “I honestly didn’t think I was going to get through it.

“I had to go and see a grief therapist because I kept thinking, ‘Did I do enough? Was I on the case? Did she slip away without me really realising what was happening?’

“But the therapist said, ‘No, she had lung cancer, there is nothing you could have done’.”

Sir Tom found it hard after Linda passed away

Linda wanted to be remembered laughing

Sir Tom also revealed that he found out about his wife’s terminal diagnosis while on the road.

He confessed to her that he feared the grief of losing her would affect his singing.

Don’t think of me dying, think of me laughing.

She movingly told him: “Don’t think of me dying, think of me laughing.”

Since her death, Sir Tom – whose hits include It’s Not Unusual and Delilah – dedicated tracks on his new album to Linda.

One song in particular, I Won’t Crumble If You Fall, features some poignant lyrics.

Life continues for Sir Tom Jones after Linda's death

How has life continued for Sir Tom?

Life has continued for the singer. Aside from recording new albums, he’s still a respected member of the judging panel on The Voice.

Last year he celebrated his 80th birthday, and earlier this year on the show, he received a special birthday message.

He teared up as old friend Stevie Wonder sent him a special video recording, which was shown on The Voice.

During the message, Stevie sang a version of Sir Tom’s biggest hit, It’s Not Unusual.

Stevie told his friend: “I love you with my whole heart and I want you to promise me that you will do your best to give us another 80 years.”