Charlotte Dawson strips down to underwear just weeks after welcoming baby son: ‘Just a reminder’

Charlotte Dawson gave her fans a glimpse at her post-baby body on Instagram over the weekend.

The 30-year-old reality star recently welcomed her second baby last month.

Charlotte showed off her post-baby bod (Credit: Instagram)

Charlotte Dawson shows off post-baby bod

Reality star Charlotte took to Instagram to promote some body positivity recently.

The 30-year-old filmed herself in her walk-in closet, wearing nothing but her underwear – meaning her post-baby body is on full display. She is make-up-free too.

“Just a reminder. Shake your body, t**s, a**,” she says in the clip. “It’s Saturday honeys. Just thought I would jump on and say hi,” she then added.

She then captioned the video, saying: “I filmed this hours ago me darlings only got round to posting these cos mama has been up the chuffin wall.”

Charlotte Dawson welcomes second child

Charlotte’s body positivity post comes just weeks after she gave birth to her second child.

The star announced her baby boy’s birth with a sweet Instagram post last month. In the post, Les Dawson‘s daughter and her fiancé, Matthew Sarsfield, can be seen smiling as Charlotte cradles their newborn in the hospital.

“He’s here…our little rainbow. Jude Dawson Sarsfield came into the world on the 30th July at 02:13am,” Charlotte captioned the post.

“I can’t wait for Noah to meet him & be the best big brother.. special they had the same hats on when they were born,” she later said.

“Our family is now complete.. the 4 musketeers,” she later added.

Charlotte has been trolled (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte ‘depressed’ over vile trolls

In other Charlotte-related news, the star admitted recently she’d been left feeling “heartbroken” and “depressed“. This is because trolls have tried to have her children taken away from her again.

In a video on Instagram, Charlotte revealed that she’d had a phone call from social services about her children drinking and being around alcohol. A troll had reached out to social services to issue the false report. Charlotte then explained that the trolling was having a detrimental impact on her mental health.

“So whoever you are, he’s actually two weeks old and the fact that you rang [bleep] social services on me when my son is two weeks old, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old…,” she said.

“It makes me depressed and heartbroken, really, because I’m literally trying my best. Why me? Why are they wasting time ringing me when social services have families who need help and support?” she then said.

“This person will not stop until something really bad happens to me.”

