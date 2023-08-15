Charlotte Dawson ‘heartbroken’ and ‘depressed’ as trolls report her to social services with shocking claims

Charlotte Dawson was fighting back tears on her Instagram Stories after revealing trolls had tried to get her children taken from her again, just weeks after she gave birth.

The former Ex on the Beach star received another call from social services. A troll claimed she was giving son Noah alcohol and showing him naked on Instagram as well as older son Noah, she gave birth to baby Jude just two weeks ago.

She posted a story on Instagram last night (August 14) and looked upset as she explained she’d “not had a happy Monday”.

Charlotte, daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson, said: “You know they say it comes in threes, bad news, doesn’t it? I’ve had three bad news today.

“One of them is social services again. Saying that Noah is drunk and he’s been seen with drink.

It makes me depressed and heartbroken, really, because I’m literally trying my best.

“The next one is that they’re worried for our sons because there’s excessive alcohol. I’ve not even drunk once, I’ve not even been out of the house. I’ve been breastfeeding.

“I know you can have a wine when you’re breastfeeding. I’ve not even had any drink, I’m absolutely baffled.”

Charlotte explained the impact the trolling was having on her mental health. However, she was able to see the funny side. The troll reported that Jude was six weeks old, when he’s just two weeks old.

Charlotte continued: “So whoever you are, he’s actually two weeks old and the fact that you rang [expletive] social services on me when my son is two weeks old, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old…”

She added: “I’m not even in a normal state of mind right now. I’m still really down and low. I’m not in real life, you know when you’re in your baby bubble, one minute I’m happy and one minute I’m low.”

She explained that she previously got in touch with specialists to help find the person trolling her after being targeted last year and again last month.

She finished: “It makes me depressed and heartbroken, really, because I’m literally trying my best. Why me? Why are they wasting time ringing me when social services have families who need help and support?

“This person will not stop until something really bad happens to me.”

