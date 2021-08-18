Chanelle Hayes has showed off her incredible weight loss results in a blue jumpsuit.

The star shared photos to Instagram recently as she enjoyed a day out with her son Frankie.

Chanelle looked incredible in the jumpsuit as she revealed the “reality” behind the sweet snaps after almost falling off a playground.

What did Chanelle Hayes say?

Alongside the photos, Chanelle said: “Insta vs Reality. Frankie and I went to the coal mining museum the other day.

“I can’t believe that in a couple of weeks he turns 4 then a few days later he STARTS SCHOOL.

“I never get to take many photos when I’m out with the kids because a) I have to pay them 20p per photo and b) they both think they’re too cool to have pics with their ’embarrassing mum’.

“I don’t know how people can be so organised and their kids so obedient they are actually able to get loads of lovely pics.”

Fans gushed over how great Chanelle looked as one person said: “Aww fabulous pics and you’re looking stunning too hun.”

Another wrote: “You look amazing and so happy.”

A third added: “You look amazing! Well done on the weight loss.”

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Chanelle reflected on her amazing weight loss and shared the empowering lessons she has learned along the way.

The star had gastric sleeve surgery in 2020.

What did Chanelle Hayes say about her weight loss?

Showing before-and-after snaps in May, Chanelle left a lengthy message to fans detailing her incredible journey.

She documented the five lessons she has learned since having surgery and losing seven stone.

“It does not change my relationship with food,” she began. “Bariatric surgery is only a tool, if I don’t use it consistently and correctly it will fail.

“Addressing abnormal relationships with food is so important if I want to become healthier physically and mentally.”

Secondly, she said: “Not everyone will understand my choice and that’s OK because it is MY journey. ‘Just eat less and move more’, ‘you’ve taken the easy option’, are a few comments I’ve heard along the way.

“Believe me, it is not easy (wish it was!) and it was not an option I took lightly. But it has been the best decision I’ve made in terms of my health.”

What else did she say?

Her final lesson? She said: “Even though I’ve lost weight, I’ve grown as a person.

“I have been every size you can think of and can empathise with the issues that come with them all.

“I realise people may plaster on a smile – at any size – but not be ok beneath the surface.

“Going through this experience has really given me a better understanding of private struggles and how easy it is to hide them.”

An empowering final thought

Chanelle’s amazing piece of self-reflection ended with an empowering message.

She wrote: “Thought I would share this today on #womancrushwednesday because my #wcw this week is ME…

“And I don’t think I’ve ever been able to say that before.”

