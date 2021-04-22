Chanelle Hayes details incredible seven-stone weight loss in before-and-after snaps

Chanelle Hayes has wowed fans by detailing her incredible seven-stone weight loss.

The former Big Brother star, 33, took to Instagram to share a before-and-after image.

And it wasn’t long before fans praised her amazing efforts.

What did Chanelle Hayes say about her weight loss?

Chanelle shared the before-and-after image with her 105,000 followers and said she was “nervous” about showing them.

In a lengthy message, she said: “I have been so nervous to post my ‘before’ shots because I was in such a low place mentally and physically when I was this size.

“My addiction to food really spiralled through the first lockdown and my weight reached 17st4lb which was morbidly obese for my height 5ft4in.

“I’m now in the “normal” BMI range at a weight of 10st1lb and a total loss so far of 101lb in weight.

Said she felt “helpless”

She continued: “My mental health took such a battering from me having zero self-confidence, disgust at myself for not being able to stop myself eating, and shame that I was this size in case my children’s friends commented on it and embarrassed them.

“I was tired walking up the stairs, suffered from constant hip and knee pain and had a resting heart rate that was almost 90!

“The strain my weight was putting on my body was so unhealthy and daunting.

She went on to say that she underwent gastric sleeve surgery in 2020, but refuted claims that she was “lazy”.

“I didn’t have surgery because I am lazy or uneducated about how to be healthy. I was an addict and felt completely powerless.

“This procedure has really given me my life back. I am so so grateful,” she said.

How did fans react?

It wasn’t long before fans queued up to praise Chanelle for her honesty and achievements.

Celebrity Big Brother star Casey Batchelor said: “Amazing babe. Well done you such an amazing achievement

“You look fab xxx”

Another fan wrote: “Amazing I know what a big decision this was for you. Proud of you, you have come so far.”

A third commented: “Well done for your honesty, this is what social media should be about. Thanks for sharing.

“This post will probably help far more people than you realise.”