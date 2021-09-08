Catherine Tyldesley has stunned fans with an unrecognisable weight loss throwback snap.

The former Coronation Street star, 37, has been on a weight loss journey and has made sure to keep fans updated.

The mother-of-one was holding a Q&A with fans on Tuesday (September 7) when she decided to share some photos to show how much her body has changed.

A fan asked Catherine: “Do you have any more photos from your incredible weight loss journey?”

The Cooking With The Stars contestant then posted a picture of herself posing with a friend outside of a theatre from when she was younger.

Standing with her hair pulled back and wearing a denim jacket, Catherine looked barely recognisable.

The ITV star famously shed six stone before she joined the cast of Coronation Street.

But her weight loss journey didn’t end there.

After she gave birth to her son, Alfie, in 2015, she lost a further two stone.

All in all, Catherine has gone from a size 22 to a size 8, and she’s made sure to keep fans updated throughout her journey.

It’s also handy that her husband is professional personal trainer Tom Pitfield.

Earlier this year, Catherine opened up about her decision to start dieting and exercising.

At the start of her career, a casting director told Catherine that she was “too fat” to be cast as a leading lady on screen.

She also confessed that at one stage, she found herself “gasping for breath” when walking up flights of stairs.

“I had zero energy and my skin was terrible,” she told fans on Instagram. “Educating myself on nutrition was the best thing I ever did.”

Meanwhile, during her Insta Q&A, Catherine also insisted that she would never consider stripping off for OnlyFans.

“No. Come on!” she replied bluntly. “I don’t want to put people off their dinner. She breastfed, babe. They’re not the same.”