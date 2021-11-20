Catherine Tyldesley expecting baby girl – but when is she due?

Catherine Tyldesley is counting down the days until she welcomes baby number two – when is she due?

The former Coronation Street actress already has a six-year-old son and revealed last month that she’s expecting a little girl.

When Catherine shared her lovely news she was about 14 weeks pregnant, meaning her new arrival can be expected around April.

The star said her husband Tom Pitfield was “in bits” when they discovered that they were having a girl.

Catherine is expecting her second child (Credit: SplashNews)

“He has suddenly gone all mushy,” Catherine told Hello! magazine.

“I’m sure she will have him wrapped around her little finger.”

Star says growing her baby girl is ‘a gift’

Catherine, 38, had her son Alfie in 2015 and has said she is “truly grateful” to be expanding her family.

Sharing a stunning snap on Instagram of her cradling her bump, she said growing her daughter was “a gift”.

“As my body changes day to day I shall celebrate the fact that someone as special as you is changing me – inside and out,” she wrote.

“I will not frown upon a new stretch mark – they are little gifts of silver from my daughter. I will cherish extra curves because they are your pillows. And on tougher days when I am feeling drained – I’m happy because YOU are having the best of me. You deserve that.”

The star has been glowing in all the pics that she has shared of her and her bump.

But she has admitted to battling a few common pregnancy symptoms.

Sharing a picture showing her in a sparkling dress at a wedding three weeks ago, Catherine wrote: “Bump’s first wedding!

“I didn’t manage to stay very long, completely shattered after a busy week – and a fair bit of nausea today. But what a lovely little time we had.”

The actress also recently tweeted that she was also experiencing some “pregnancy insomnia”, saying it was “literally the worst”.

“I haven’t slept since week 5,” she told her fans, along with a string of sobbing emojis.

