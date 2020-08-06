Caroline Flack’s mum alleges police and prosecutors ‘had it in’ for presenter as coroner rules

Caroline Flack's mum has accused police and prosecutors of 'having it in' for the presenter as her death was ruled as suicide.

The former Love Island host took her own life in February weeks before she was due to stand trial for alleging assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December.

A coroner ruled Caroline's death as suicide.

She was said to have been "devastated" by an allegation of domestic violence that threatened to ruin her media career.

Caroline Flack's mum accused police and prosecutors of 'having it in' for the presenter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Caroline Flack left heartbreaking note before taking her own life at home, inquest learns

Caroline Flack's mum thinks prosecutors 'had it in' for presenter

Coroner Mary Hassell said: "The key decision for me to make is whether Caroline took her own life.

"In Caroline’s case I am entirely satisfied she intended to cause her own death.

"There’s no doubt in my mind at all."

Meanwhile, Caroline's mum Chris Flack said she believes police and prosecutors 'had it in' for her daughter.

Caroline Flack took her own life in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking at Flack’s inquest at Poplar Coroner’s Court on Thursday, Mrs Flack told deputy chief Crown prosecutor Lisa Ramsarran: "After listening to you and the first lady (Ms Bateman), I feel even more that you had it in for Caroline.

"I now know how Caroline felt and it is not very nice."

Ms Ramsarran said the code for prosecutors was correctly applied.

She added that both the police and the Crown Prosecution Service said they would not do anything differently.

Caroline allegedly hit her boyfriend Lewis Burton in a fight in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, CPS prosecutor Alison Wright did not believe charging Flack was in the public interest.

Caroline Flack admitted to assaulting Lewis

She said in her summary: "Flack states that she is going to kill herself as a result of Burton's alleged cheating.

"She has repeatedly admitted she assaulted him.

"I do not believe that the case is in the public interest to prosecute as the injured party does not support the allegation, there is no domestic violence history, the suspect is 40 with no previous convictions.

"There is nothing so serious about this incident which means the guidelines (to issue a caution) need to be diverted from."

CPS prosecutor Alison Wright did not believe charging Flack was in the public interest (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Caroline Flack asked friends to leave after they called ambulance night before her death

The inquest heard that police found Caroline "naked and covered in blood" during her arrest in December.

A police briefing document stated: "She was bleeding from an injury to her left wrist.

"Ms Flack made numerous admissions to the assault in the presence of officers.

"They included: 'I hit him. He was cheating on me.' At this time it is unclear what object was used to assault Mr Burton."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.