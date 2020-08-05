Caroline Flack left heartbreaking note before taking her own life at home, inquest learns

Caroline Flack left a note for her boyfriend Lewis Burton as "evidence of suicide attempts" were found at her home, an inquest has found.

The Love Island host took her own life back in February at her London home.

An inquest into her death resumed today (August 5) at Poplar Coroner's Court.

Caroline Flack left a note for her boyfriend Lewis Burton before taking her own life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Inquest into Caroline Flack death

In February, a four-minute hearing took place when Flack's provisional cause of death was given as suicide by hanging.

During today's inquest, no family members attended however Flack's mother Christine Flack and twin sister Jody were among those watching via video call.

Coroner Mary Hassell said: "We are here simply to find the answer to four questions – who died, when they died, where they died and how they came about their death."

Caroline took her own life in February (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The first witness statement was from Stephen Teasdale, the father of Flack's friend Louise.

He explained he went to the scene after Jody phoned to stay she couldn't get into the presenter's flat.

Mr Teasdale said: "We came to the flat and tried to force entry.

"We thought about phoning the police but knew the landlady… We got the key and let ourselves into the flat."

Mr Teasdale said he found Flack's body, hanged.

He added: "I brought her [down] and Jody started CPR. We were giving CPR for somewhere between five and ten minutes, then the police took over."

Mr Teasdale said he found Caroline's body, hanged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

After that, paramedic David O'Toole entered the home and said the victim appeared to have been "dead for a number of hours".

Meanwhile, one of the crew found a handwritten letter placed on the coffee table.

Caroline Flack left note for Lewis

The note had 'Lewis' written on it, which is believed to be for Flack's boyfriend Lewis.

PC Tim Child said there was evidence of suicide attempts elsewhere in the property.

Det Sgt Jonathan Maharaj explained there was evidence of a "number of calls" made and received on Flack's mobile phone.

According to a post-mortem examination, there were no traces of alcohol in Flack's body however the presence of zopiclone, used for insomnia, were found just above the therapeutic range.

Earlier this year, Caroline's family released a statement confirming her tragic death.

It read: "We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February. We would ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Caroline was arrested and charged with assault by beating following an alleged fight at her home with Lewis in December.

She was due to stand trial on March 4, 2020, after pleading not guilty to the charges.

