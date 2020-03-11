Caroline Flack's Love Island co-star Iain Stirling pays tribute after her funeral

Caroline Flack's Love Island co-star Iain Stirling has paid tribute to the late presenter following her funeral.

The former host was laid to rest on Tuesday (March 10) in a private funeral held for friends and family after she tragically took her own life last month.

The show's narrator shared a photo of him and Caroline at the launch for her River Island clothes collection launch last year.

He also posted other snaps of them together.

Alongside the image, he wrote: "Yesterday we said goodbye to Caroline. It was a small service filled with her friends and family.

"The day was spent sharing stories, singing songs and of course some tears were shed. As someone who had the worst FOMO [fear of missing out] in the world I know Carrie would have hated missing it.

"And her infectious laugh was painfully absent. You were so loved Caz, by so many - I hope you knew that. And I hope you’re now at peace."

Last month, Iain paid a heartbreaking tribute after learning of Caroline's death.

He shared a video of Caroline performing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

The clip showed Caroline and her professional partner Pasha Kovalev dance to Robbie Williams' Angels.

Iain wrote: "Today my friend wandered into heaven. I bet it was in slow motion and sassy as [expletive]. Love you."

Caroline, 40, tragically took her own life at her home in London on February 15.

The star was due to stand trial for the alleged assault of boyfriend Lewis Burton, 28, on March 4.

The day before her death, Caroline had allegedly been informed that the Crown Prosecution Service was pursuing the trial, which Lewis did not support.

Caroline died last month (Credit: ITV2)

Police were called to her home following an incident on December 21, after which Caroline was arrested and charged with assault. In a message to fans she had vowed to prove her innocence and tell her side of the story.

Following her death, Iain paid tribute to the star during an episode of Love Island.

He read touching words over shots of the ocean and the beaches of South Africa.

"We are all absolutely devastated by the tragic news that Caroline, a much-loved member of our Love Island family, has passed away," he began.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.

"Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion, warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made the show connect with millions of viewers."

He continued: "Like many of you, right now we're all just trying to come to terms with what has happened. My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love, and listen to one another.

"Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I'm gonna miss you, Caz."

