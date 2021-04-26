Carol Vorderman has left her Instagram fans stunned as she posed in a Welsh flag bikini.

The Countdown star took to the social media site to share the mirror selfie.

In the photo, Carol, 60, sported the bikini top as she tried on some swimwear.

What did Carol Vorderman say on Instagram?

Alongside the snap, Carol said: “Maybe it’s time to get this one out now that I’m home.”

Fans were left stunned by the picture as one person wrote: “Wow absolutely gorgeous.”

Another added: “Wow. Looking fabulous.”

Carol’s fans went crazy for her bikini snap (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

One gushed: “Wow just stunning!”

Over the weekend, Carol delighted her followers by sharing another bikini photo as she soaked up the sunshine.

The TV personality sported a beige bikini with a matching sarong around her waist.

She added a pair of sunglasses as she enjoyed the sun outside.

Carol said: “Happy SUN-day… I can’t wait for summer… I think it’s going to be one to remember.”

Carol often speaks about staying in shape and having a healthy diet (Credit: AMP / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

How does Carol keep in shape?

Carol has previously opened up about how she keeps in shape.

Her personal trainer also spoke about how she stays fit.

Last November, Dave Concannon told Fabulous magazine: “You don’t get to where Carol is without being a motivated person.

“She’s got a great attitude to fitness. She’s been exercising all her life and had a really good base fitness before we worked together.

Carol said she has good eating habits (Credit: The Claytons / SplashNews.com)

“She’s in great shape. She does all the exercise she needs to do, she’s disciplined and motivated and she works hard. She knows what works for her and she looks great.”

Meanwhile, Carol previously spoke about her eating habits.

She told Daily Mail: “I am not a goodie two shoes… but I don’t eat too much bread. I don’t buy bread so I don’t have it at home otherwise I would eat the whole loaf in an hour.”

