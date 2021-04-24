Carol Vorderman wowed Instagram fans as she shared a steamy bikini pic to mark the sun coming out.

The photo shows the former Countdown star looking much younger than her 60 years as she sits on the grass and laps up the rays.

The TV star is in a tiny beige swimsuit, with a matching sarong wrapped around her waist. Her brown hair is tousled and falls around her face as she beams at the camera in a pair of summery sunglasses.

“Happy SUN-day…..I can’t wait for summer ……I think it’s going to be one to remember,” she said.

Carol’s fans were blown away by the sizzling snap.

“You look absolutely stunning young lady you really do,” posted one admirer, while another gushed: “WOW! You look amazing!”

“Forget Vorders… more wowzers,” posted another fan.

“If you’ve got it, flaunt it,” said another.

What is the secret to Carol’s youthful looks?

Carol’s ageless good looks have long been a source of interest for fans who wonder what her secret is.

Carol Vorderman is a big believer in balance (Credit: SplashNews)

In recent years she has become a big fan of hiking and takes lots of long walks that will help to keep her in shape.

During a recent health charity campaign, she explained: “When I am at home in Bristol, I walk six or seven miles a day, around the Harbourside and up all the little streets to explore new places. I don’t really like gyms, walking is my thing, it keeps me in shape and I notice the difference when I haven’t been for a walk.”

Carol Vorderman is known for her youthful good looks (Credit: SplashNews)

And she previously revealed that she is a big fan of eating healthy greens.

“I actually like eating whole plates of vegetables so sometimes that’s what I’ll eat,” she told the Daily Mail.

However, Carol said she is also keen on balance.

She added: “I am not a goodie two shoes… but I don’t eat too much bread,” she said. “I don’t buy bread so I don’t have it at home otherwise I would eat the whole loaf in an hour.

“I do booze… but I just sort of temper it a little.”

