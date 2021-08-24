Carol Vorderman has once again wowed Instagram fans with her incredible curves in another selfie in a skin-tight wetsuit.

The 60-year-old former Countdown star is enjoying a summer staying near beautiful coves, bays and incredible scenery in her native Wales.

What Carol Vorderman shared on Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Carol shared a snap of her wearing sunglasses and a skin-tight black wetsuit, all the while flexing her muscles into the mirror.

She captioned the image: “And we’re off for a morning paddle and brekkie [red-heart emoji, Welsh flag emoji].

“… wet suit onesie cos it’s warm out… I think all this stuff is building my biceps… look at the guns on that one [cry-laugh emojis].

“Ok more like a water pistol #HappyScruff #paddleboarding #wetsuit.”

Carol looked sensational as she prepared for another paddleboarding session (Credit: Instagram)

Out on the ocean once again

Carol also shared images and videos from her latest paddleboarding adventure.

Throughout the summer she has been documenting her time on the water.

And today (Tuesday August 24) was no different.

She captioned another selfie: “New wetsuit onesie [thumb up emoji].

“Guess who’s been out from dawn paddling for her breakfast???”

The following images and videos saw Carol marvel at the ocean, and snaps of her expertly riding the waves on her paddleboard.

Fans rushed to praise Carol (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans react to the wetsuit onesie?

It wasn’t long until the fans of Carol Vorderman on Instagram responded to the stunning pics.

One fan gushed: “Looking fantastic lovely!”

Another said: “Positively beautiful [heart emojis].”

A third wrote: “Looking great guns!!!”

Another fan was blown away: “Wow! How gorgeous are you Honey[?]”

Finally, one fan joked: “New Bond girl right there.”