Carol Vorderman has once again wowed Instagram followers by wearing a skin-tight wetsuit.

Former Countdown star Carol, 60, took to the social media site update fans on her staycation in Wales.

Carol wowed fans again by wearing a wetsuit (Credit: Instagram)

What did Carol Vorderman share on Instagram?

Carol took to Instagram and showed off her enviable figure in a tight pink and green wetsuit.

She captioned the image: “Went paddleboarding with my DAHHHHHLINGS @owainwynevans and @arranjrees… a stunning and hilarious day.”

She was, of course, referring to BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans and pal Arran Rees.

Carol then proceeded to show more shots of the pair attempting to paddleboard, with varying degrees of success.

What did Owain say about the trip?

Owain then took to his own Instagram feed to share moments from the day, which looked hilarious.

He was pictured on a paddleboard wearing a suit over his wetsuit, standing next to Carol in her own wetsuit.

Owain said: “Ahoy dahlings!”

“Who said sartorial elegance can’t be paired with activities on the ocean wave?

“Although beautiful, a waistcoat and jacket combined with the elegance of a neoprene trouser didn’t quite work out for me during my first paddle boarding lesson with queen of the coast mein cyntaf DAHLING @carolvorders and nautical wonder @arranjrees.”

Carol has been enjoying herself in Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Carol been up to?

It seems paddleboarding is Carol’s thing.

Throughout her holiday in Wales, she’s been sharing images of her stay in her home country.

And that means lots of snaps of her on the water.

Last week, she showed that a baby seal had followed her and her crew as they were paddleboarding.

She said she was “so happy” to be there and to experience some of the glorious weather the country was experiencing.