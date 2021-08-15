Carol Vorderman has revealed an awkward wardrobe malfunction she suffered at the races.

The Countdown star, 60, recalled the moment her dress burst open on her BBC Radio Wales show.

Carol explained she was going to Ascot with a friend to watch horse racing and she was initially cautious about her tight dress.

The star explained her dress burst open at the races (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Carol Vorderman reveals awkward wardrobe malfunction

The star told listeners that she decided to wear a coat over the top in case the dress did burst open.

But when she went to the toilet, the worst case scenario did actually happen.

She explained: “I couldn’t do the zip up could I and then I was like ‘Oh man’ so I bent over trying to get this zip up and guess what happened?

Carol is a style icon (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

“The zip broke and it’s one of those that went all the way from the top to the bottom!”

Carol added: “I haven’t told anyone this story by the way.

“So I put the coat on and never told a soul, so for half of the day I was like open all areas, open to the wind at the back but with this coat on, oh my goodness me.

“I’m never wearing a dress like that ever again.”

Carol said she hasn’t told the story before (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Carol is no stranger to attending horse racing events.

And it seems despite her wardrobe disaster, she still loves to wear a tight-fitted outfit.

Attending the Ffos Las Racecourse last week, Carol wore a stunning khaki dress which showcased her infamous curves.

The midi dress featured button detailing and an underbust cut-out.

Carol told her Twitter fans: “Dressed for the races @ffoslasraces.”

Fans gushed over the look as one person commented: “Good God… you’re beautiful.”

Another said: “So magnificent and stunning always with lovely smile Carol.”

A third added: “A woman of half your age would struggle to get into your shape – you’ve every right to show it off.”

Another wrote: “Wow, you should have a license for those curves !! Gorgeous.”

