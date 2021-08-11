Carol Vorderman looks incredible as she sports wetsuit on holiday

Carol Vorderman shared an Instagram selfie during her holiday in Wales.

And the 60-year-old former Countdown star looked incredible in a pink neon wetsuit as she took to the water to try a spot of paddleboarding.

Went off for a lovely paddleboarding morning today….hooray…..a seal was bobbing around by us and then followed us for a mile or more xx 😘 😘 😘 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 so happy here pic.twitter.com/AQdWSWcnXP — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) August 10, 2021

What did Carol Vorderman share on Instagram?

Carol shared a series of snaps and videos on her Twitter feed and Instagram account, and it was obvious that she was loving being back in her homeland.

Alongside shots of her paddleboarding – and a sealion that kept following her – she also shared a selfie dressed in a pink neon wetsuit.

Carol showed off her curves in the wetsuit (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Smiling to the camera wearing sunglasses, she said: “Went off for a lovely paddleboarding morning today… hooray.

“A seal was bobbing around by us and then followed us for a mile or more.

“[Welsh flag emojis] So happy here.”

Carol made fans hungry with her fried egg bap (Credit: Instagram)

How did Carol’s fans react to the Instagram snaps?

Taking to Instagram, Carol also showed off a tasty-looking fried egg and bacon roll, cooked on her camping stove.

She cheekily hashtagged the snap #baps.

And it was long before fans complimented her on her wild look… and the roll!

“Hi gorgeous.. looks like you had fun even wildlife joining in,” one said.

Another wrote: “It must be great paddle boarding and a seal pops up. Yes please for the roll [too].”

Piers complimented Carol on her bikini pics (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers say about Carol’s snaps?

Carol has been shouting loudly and proudly about her staycation in Wales.

So loud in fact, that she caught the attention of Piers Morgan.

Former GMB host Piers complained that the August weather was rubbish.

However, Carol said it was roasting in Wales and that he should come.

Piers replied: “I was thinking of somewhere a little hotter C, though having seen your recent Instagram pix…” [Sic]