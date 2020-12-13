Carol Vorderman showed off her new hair in time for Christmas.

The Countdown star, 59, shared a photo to Twitter as she told fans she’s dyed her hair darker and had a fringe cut in.

Carol’s fans said the new ‘do makes her look younger and compared her to her younger days when she sported a fringe.

I've gone a little darker and fringier for Christmas….what think you Yoda? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VouG4DNskY — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) December 12, 2020

What did Carol Vorderman say about her new hair?

Alongside a selfie, the star said: “I’ve gone a little darker and fringier for Christmas….what think you Yoda?”

Fans gushed over the new style as one wrote: “Very beautiful. It suits you perfectly… warm colour for a colder winter.”

Another replied: “Wow. Carol you look lovely. Really suits you, wish I was that brave. Think I’ll show my hairdresser your pic… I want this.”

Carol Vorderman ditched her blonde hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third commented: “Whatever the colour or style, you look fabulous, Carol. Always cheers me up to see pics of you.”

Carol’s new hair comes after bookies revealed she’s favourite to replace Nick Hewer as the host of Countdown.

Earlier this month, Nick revealed that he was leaving the Channel 4 show for good.

The presenter, 76, has been host of the show for a decade but said it “felt like a good time” to step down.

Now, bookies say Carol has a 3/1 chance of becoming the new host.

Carol’s fans loved her new hair (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Carol Vorderman host Countdown?

Carol previously co-hosted the show for almost three decades.

“Countdown will have a new permanent host in the New Year but we think it could be a familiar face,” said a spokesman for Coral.

Will Carol host Countdown? (Credit: BBC Wales)

“We make Carol Vorderman 3-1 to complete a sensational return to the show as host.”

Meanwhile, Carol isn’t the only presenter who could replace Nick.

Clare Balding could be an option with odds of 4/1.

In addition, Ben Shephard and Davina McCall, who both stand at 8/1, are other suggestions.

