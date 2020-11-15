Carol Vorderman has paid tribute to Des O’Connor after his death at the age of 88 was announced earlier today (November 15).

The pair worked together on Countdown and Carol has nothing but praise for the late star.

She said Des would be “entertaining the angels” now.

Carol Vorderman worked with Des O’Connor when the pair presented Countdown together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Carol Vorderman write?

Sharing tweets with her 453,000 followers, Carol wrote: “RIP Des O’Connor. So sad this morning to hear that darling Des has passed away.

“He was the host of Countdown for a couple of years and was a joy to work with. Lively, funny, he ALWAYS wanted to entertain people. I will remember him most though for his brilliant chat shows.”

Des will surely be entertaining the angels now. Rest In Peace and Laughter my friend.

In another tweet, she continued: “In the days when families would gather round the telly to watch, Des O’Connor was the king. We’d cry laughing when Freddie Starr would pretend to be behaving and things would go badly wrong.

“Des will surely be entertaining the angels now. Rest In Peace and Laughter my friend,” she added.

Many of her followers have also shared their sadness at the passing of TV legend Des.

One wrote: “How dreadfully sad but Des will now be reunited with Eric and Ernie. The finest entertainers in my time.”

Another shared: “A fine tribute to a brilliant entertainer who always allowed guests on his chat shows to express themselves ensuring that it was all about them not himself. Rest well.”

Des O’Connor is survived by wife Jodie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who else has shared memories of Des?

Carol is one of many famous faces to share their condolences and fond memories of Des.

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan also shared his thoughts. He wrote: “A wondrously talented, warm, funny, charming man. Truly one of the nicest people in showbiz. What very sad news. Thanks for all the fun, Des.”

TV personality Gyles Brandreth wrote: “Des O’Connor was such a nice, nice man. The ultimate professional, an impeccable entertainer, skilful, stylish, self-deprecating, fun to be with, lovely to know.

“One of the best. RIP Des – a privilege & a real pleasure to have known you. Thanks for the fun”.

Singer Olly Murs shared a touching memory.

Very sad news to hear Des O’Connor has died, to be on his show in 2012 was a highlight after watching him throughout my childhood. An icon on TV, a gentleman and one of the best! Rest in peace Des x pic.twitter.com/aMdq9hTf77 — Olly Murs (@ollymurs) November 15, 2020

The official Twitter account of This Morning also shared the show’s best wishes: “TV legend Des O’Connor has died aged 88. Mr O’Connor had a long career on television and on stage, presenting prime-time shows for more than 45 years.

“Our thoughts go out to Des’ family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

