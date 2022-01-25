Carol Vorderman has opened up today (Tuesday, January 25) about the heartbreak she experienced when she was forced to leave Wales when she was 20.

The 61-year-old spoke some more about missing home in an Instagram post for her 205k followers to see today.

Carol Vorderman speaks about Wales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders)

Carol was born in Bedford but her family relocated to Wales when she was just three weeks old.

The former Countdown star then grew up in Prestatyn, North Wales, and lived there until she was 20.

In an Instagram today, Carol wrote about Welsh Valentine’s Day, which is today (Tuesday, January 25).

Read more: Carol Vorderman wows in skin-tight red dress for Beat the Chasers appearance

The star posted a picture of a tweet she’d written, and expanded upon it in the caption.

“Happy Welsh Valentine’s Day,” she wrote, before translating it into Welsh.

“For some they say I love you (Dwi’n caru ti) to their beloved,” she continued.

“For me I say I love you to my country.”

Carol Vorderman’s heartfelt tribute

Carol spoke about Wales on her Instagram (Credit: ITV)

The star continued to write about her love for her homeland in the lengthy caption of her Instagram.

“It’s a real love…” she continued.

“We have a word for it in Welsh. HIRAETH.”

Carol then explained what the word “hiraeth” means to her followers. “A real and visceral longing for the homeland which grows ever stronger.”

It was at this point that Carol made her heartbreaking confession.

“I grew up in Wales and only known Wales for my first 20 years and then my Mum left my stepfather (who I ADORED) and told me I couldn’t go back home.”

The star’s sad confession

Carol was forced to leave Wales at the age of 20 (Credit: ITV)

The presenter then explained that she didn’t go back to Wales for a “very long time”.

“I had to block it out,” she wrote. She then explained that this was a time before the internet, so the only way to keep in touch with family was via letters, which weren’t sent or received often.

However, Carol’s story does have a happy ending, with the star revealing that she returns to Wales on a regular basis.

“Now I’m there half of the year at least and growing,” she wrote. “HOME. CYMRU. LOVE.”

Read more: Beat the Chasers fans urge Carol Vorderman to ‘dress age appropriately’ as her appearance distracts game show fans

Carol has never hidden her love for Wales and even attempted to learn the language a few years ago. Her journey learning the language was documented on the Welsh-language channel, S4C. Just yesterday (Monday, January 24), she showed her Instagram followers her new Welsh rugby bra too!

Carol’s mother, Jean, who initially prevented her from returning to Wales, passed away in 2017. They had always lived together, and it had taken her some time to “come to terms with losing her”.

After her mother’s passing, Carol moved back to Wales after a very long time away.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.