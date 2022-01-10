Carol Vorderman wows in skin-tight red dress for Beat the Chasers appearance

Carol Vorderman will certainly receive high scores from some ITV viewers after wearing a figure-hugging dress on Beat The Chasers.

The ex Countdown star is among a host of famous faces taking part in two upcoming celebrity specials.

But Carol, 61, is sure to prove a favourite on the show – and not only because she’s so smart.

To be fair to Bradders, he also scrubs up very well (Credit: ITV Pictures)

Carol Vorderman puts it all on red for Beat the Chasers

Preview images illustrate how telly fave Carol pours her curves into a skin-tight outfit for the show.

The lacy ensemble showcases her eye-popping figure – and should ensure plenty of viewers don’t change channels during the break.

Read more: Carol Vorderman shares VERY busty Instagram photo as she celebrates the New Year

Carol also shows off her flowing locks and immaculate makeup in the photos.

Furthermore, the pics also show her interacting with host Bradley Walsh during her attempt at taking on the Chasers.

However, while Bradders looks very dapper in a blue suit, his look isn’t quite as striking as that of maths whiz Carol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Chase (@itvchase)

When is Carol Vorderman on Beat the Chasers?

The episode of Beat the Chasers – Celebrity Special starring Carol airs on Tuesday January 11.

She will be joined by Joel Dommett, Adrian Chiles, Samia Longchambon and Simon Weston as they try to win cash for charity.

Carol’s episode is the final instalment in a mini-run of two celeb special programmes.

Will Carol Vorderman beat The Chasers at their own game? (Credit: ITV Pictures)

The first show is on the box the night before, Monday January 10.

Omid Djalili, Richard Whitehead, Jenny Eclair and Clive Mantle will be playing the game in that episode.

Read more: Jenny Ryan shuts down rumours of ‘bitter feud’ with The Chase co-stars with backstage snap

They will all take on Chasers Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha, Shaun Wallace and Darragh Ennis for bragging rights – and the most amount of money possible.

Beat the Chasers – Celebrity Special airs on ITV on Monday January 10 and Tuesday January 11. Both shows begin at 9pm and last for an hour.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.