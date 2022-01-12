Beat The Chasers fans urge Carol Vorderman to ‘dress age appropriately’ as her appearance distracts game show fans

Beat The Chasers fans urged Carol Vorderman to “dress age-appropriately” after she distracted them with her outfit on last night’s show (Tuesday January 11).

But it wasn’t all bad – her stunning outfit caused some to compare her to a very famous movie star.

Carol stunned fans with her outfit (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Carol Vorderman on Beat The Chasers?

Former Countdown star Carol, 61, took her place among the contestants that included Simon Weston, Samia Longchambon, Adrian Chiles and Joel Dommett.

She raised eyebrows thanks to a figure-hugging, full-length red lace dress that showcased her voluptuous frame.

And even though she failed to win the cash and beat the chasers, it wasn’t her quizzing that caused viewers to comment.

It was that dress.

What on earth is Carol Vorderman wearing as I can her skin thru that Dress #BeatTheChasers — Mr Mines (@MrMines_uk) January 11, 2022

Is carol wearing a dress or is her skin really raw?… #beatthechasers — © Mr. Chambers ™ (@mr_chambers_) January 11, 2022

Carol Vorderman should really start dressing age-appropriately. I'd be mortified if my Great Grandma appeared on television looking like that. #BeatTheChasers — daz boot (@FacileTalk) January 11, 2022

How did viewers react to THAT dress?

Carol’s outfit provoked a mixed reaction from viewers, with some urging her to dress “age appropriately”.

Viewers thought Carol looked like Jessica Rabbit! (Credit: YouTube)

Carol’s movie star comparison

However, the reaction wasn’t all bad, with some comparing the star to Jessica Rabbit from the hit animated movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

On Twitter, viewers Sweeney Todd said: “Disappointing to see that Jessica Rabbit missed out on beating the Chasers by just 2 seconds this evening… #BeatTheChasers.”

Kevin Jones added: “Carol Vorderman has come dressed as Jessica Rabbit #BeatTheChasers.”

Elsewhere, Dayjur said: “Carol looks like Jessica Rabbit these days. #BeatTheChasers.”

Being compared to one of the sexiest, most iconic movie characters ever is high praise indeed!