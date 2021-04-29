Carol Vorderman has posed in a racy red swimsuit, showing off her sensational curves.

The former Countdown star, 60, shared the saucy selfie revealing her toned abs and ample cleavage.

While enjoying a holiday in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, Carol soaked up some rays.

Taking to Twitter she posted a snap of herself staring off at her oceanside view.

But that most definitely wasn’t what her admirers were looking at!

Carol Vorderman proudly rocked her swimsuit across social media today (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Carol Vorderman fans react to the swimsuit picture?

Carol captioned the sultry snap with: “It is beyond roasting hot here…..whoah…..swimming cossie on….

“Happy days #WestWales.”

And her fans – perhaps understandably – couldn’t get enough of it!

Hundreds of Twitter users rushed to compliment her on how well she looks – as well as leave saucy comments that are far too rude to publish here.

One user cheekily replied: “It’s no wonder the Welsh Valleys are so popular, you just can’t have valleys without mountains.”

While another joked: “Looking amazing @carolvorders – keep up the good work.

“It’s getting me through this pandemic.

“PS don’t tell the wife – she gets a bit protective over what my eyes are allowed to see!”

A third gushed: “Indeed it is Carol, and the weather looks nice too... You look absolutely stunning, keep up those long walks, they’re doing you the world of good!!”

A fourth user praised: “How flat is your tummy Vorders!”

In fact, some of her fans even suggested she should set up her own OnlyFans page!

Carol says she’s not opposed to going under the knife (Credit: SplashNews)

How does Carol stay in shape?

This swimming costume snap comes just days after the maths whizz sent the internet wild with a throwback bikini snap.

In it she was seen wearing a bikini displaying the Welsh flag.

While Carol was born in Bedfordshire, her late mum is Welsh, and she’s always adored the nation.

As for how Carol keeps her figure in tip-top shape, she has previously admitted she loves to walk for miles and miles at a time.

It is beyond roasting hot here…..whoah 😵…..swimming cossie on…..

Happy days ❤️ #WestWales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/KOyIaJNieX — Carol Vorderman 💙 (@carolvorders) April 29, 2021

Indeed, she’s been sharing some of her long hikes on her Instagram stories in recent days.

Has Carol had cosmetic surgery?

As far as cosmetic surgery goes, Carol has remains coy.

She hasn’t confirmed to ever going under the knife, but said she is not opposed to it.

Back in 2012 she told Woman and Home: “I’m a bit frightened of the idea of a full facelift because, when you look in the mirror, you want to look like yourself.”

She added: “But I’ll get little things done, I might have an eye lift if I feel I need one.”

